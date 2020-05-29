Scenic Regional Library will reopen all branches to the public Monday, June 1.
While the branches will operate with their regular service hours, there will be restrictions. Some public computers will be available, however, every other computer will be shut down to provide proper social distancing.
Software has been installed which will allow staff to assist patrons on the public computers remotely — from behind the service desk.
Other restrictions will include a limit of two people per branch study room and the Xbox gaming consoles will not be available. Toys in the children’s areas will be placed in storage and the Clevertouch devices in the children’s areas also will not be available.
The library will not offer any in-person, live programming or public meeting room reservations until after July 31. Passport and notary services will be unavailable indefinitely.
All returned items and all items arriving in the statewide courier will be quarantined for 72 hours prior to being checked in and re-shelved.
The library’s self-check systems will be available, but staff’s ability to assist patrons on the devices will be very limited in order to assure their safety.
In addition to restrictions, several safety precautions have been put in place for library staff. All library staff are required to wear masks while at work. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask when visiting the library.
Protective acrylic shields have been installed at all the service desks and hand sanitizer dispensers placed in the lobby of each branch.
The staff also will have heightened cleaning procedures, which will include frequently wiping down door handles, keyboards, sink handles in the public restrooms, public coffee machines, and service desk counters with disinfectant spray or wipes.
The library will continue to offer curbside service once it reopens. Patrons will be able to call or email their local branch whenever the library is open and have items pulled from the shelves or placed on hold, and then pick them up.
Staff will bring the items to the patron’s vehicle. The hours for curbside service pick-up after June 1 will be from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m.
Curbside service started May 18. On the first day of curbside service, the library served 240 patrons systemwide. In the first week, branches checked out 2,328 items through the service.