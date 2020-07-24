After a potential COVID-19 exposure, the Sullivan branch of the Scenic Regional Library System reopened Thursday, July 23, at 9 a.m.
The library’s New Haven and Hermann branches are scheduled to reopen Saturday, July 25, at 9 a.m.
Scenic Regional Library had closed three of its locations due to possible COVID-19 although all of the employees’ tests came back negative.
Steve Campbell, director of Scenic Regional Library, said in a press release that the closures of the Sullivan, Hermann and New Haven branches came after two employees were ordered by their physicians to be tested for the coronavirus.
Campbell reported that both employees’ tests came back negative.
Campbell said that the county health department did not mandate that the library close its branches.
“The library closed the branches as a precaution due to its employees working in close proximity with each other, as well as directly with the public,” he said.
Campbell told The Missourian that five employees who work at Scenic Regional Library headquarters were sent home to quarantine pending test results.
He said this is the third time the library system has had to close branches due to possible COVID-19 exposures in the last two months. In each of those cases, the employees’ tests came back negative.
“In the event that these tests come back positive, we will work with the Franklin County Health Department on what we do going forward and how we reopen the facilities,” Campbell said.
The system’s libraries have measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“All employees do wear masks and the public is strongly encouraged to wear masks but are not required,” Campbell said.
Protective acrylic shields have been installed at all the service desks and hand sanitizer dispensers are located in the lobby of each branch.
The branches have social distancing measures in place for the public and heightened cleaning procedures.
All library material loaned to the public is quarantined for 72 hours before it’s put back into circulation.