Scenic Regional Library has again extended the closing of all nine of its branches.
The branches will be closed until Saturday, May 23, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in its communities.
The library plans to reopen on Tuesday, May 26.
The library has been closed since mid-March. At first, Director Steve Campbell said the hope was to reopen Monday, April 6.
At the end of March, the opening date was pushed back to April 27. Thursday evening, Campbell announced the library would now be closed through the rest of April and much of May.
Scenic Regional encourages patrons to use its extensive collection of digital resources online from home, including thousands of e-books, e-audiobooks, digital music, streaming video, and more.
The library also offers over 500 children’s picture books digitally through a product called Tumblebooks for parents with small children. Visit scenicregional.org for more information and access to these resources.