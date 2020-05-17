The Scenic Regional Library system will reopen in phases, as recommended in state and federal guidelines.
The system is currently preparing to enter phase one and will offer “contactless” curbside service at all branches starting Monday, May 18.
Patrons can call or email their local branch and have items pulled from the shelves or holds placed, and then schedule a time to pick them up.
With “contactless” curbside, patrons will walk up to a table outside the library and pick up their items from a box with their last name on it. The items will already be checked out onto their card.
Patrons will remain 6 feet apart in line while waiting to pick up their items and approach the pickup table one person at a time.
Curbside service hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Curbside service will not be available on Monday, May 25, because of Memorial Day. Patrons’ phone calls will only be answered during curbside service hours.
Due to staff time constraints, there will be a limit of 10 items to be pulled or requested per cardholder.
The curbside service will run until Saturday, May 30. Additional information about curbside service, including branch contact information, can be found at www.scenicregional.org/curbside.
The library plans to enter phase two and reopen to the public, with restrictions, on June 1. The library will not offer any adult or children’s programs, or allow groups to reserve its public meeting rooms until July 15.
All items checked out from the library prior to June 1 will be due on June 15, including those checked out through curbside service.
All library items will be quarantined for 72 hours prior to checkout to ensure that they are no longer contaminated with coronavirus.
Staff members will not accept donations for the book sale or payments for bills from patrons during curbside service. However, there will be a cart available for patrons to return items while picking up curbside items.
The library closed all branches March 18 in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. The library has continued to offer extensive digital services during its closure, including e-books, e-audiobooks, and digital music, along with weekly virtual story times and some virtual adult programs.