Scenic Regional Library will close all nine branch locations starting Wednesday, March 18, to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The libraries will remain closed through at least Saturday, April 4. All meeting room usage, programming and outreach will be suspended until Wednesday, May 13.
Citizens are encouraged to check the library website, www.scenicregional.org, and the branch Facebook and Instagram accounts for updated information.
“We will continue to monitor developments and respond accordingly,” Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell said. “The decision to close is a difficult one. We realize that the library provides critical services to its communities.
“However, we believe that this is the most responsible course of action in order to protect the health of our residents at this time.”
Due dates on all materials will be extended until the library reopens. All holds will remain in place, but be suspended until the library reopens.
While branch book drops will remain open, patrons are strongly encouraged to keep items at home during the closure.
Patrons can access a variety of online resources remotely, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content such as movies and TV shows, digital magazines, digital music, and so much more, on the library website www.scenicregional.org.