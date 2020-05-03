Beginning Monday, May 18, the Scenic Regional Library branches will begin offering curbside service.
The schedule will be Mondays, 1 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 1 to 5 p.m.; Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Curbside service will not be available Monday, May 25, due to Memorial Day.
With curbside service, patrons will be able to call their local branch and arrange to pick up holds or items. Further details about curbside service are still being worked out. Information will be sent to patrons in an email blast and on social media prior to the launch date.
Most library staff will report to work Saturday, May 16 — the day after Missouri’s state of emergency ends — and begin to check-in and shelve thousands of items returned during the closure. These returned items have already been quarantined on tables in each branch’s meeting room for several weeks.
Staff will be checking in and processing thousands of interlibrary loan items which have been stored by the statewide courier in a warehouse in St. Louis. The items will need to be quarantined at the library for at least 72 hours before being handled by staff or checked out to patrons.
Considerations
The library system said it decided not to reopen during Phase 1 of the governor’s plan for several reasons.
First, officials said the coronavirus presents many unique challenges for public libraries. Unlike groceries and other items people purchase at stores, which people bring home once and use, the same library item circulates to multiple people.
While not the primary way that coronavirus is transmitted, it can remain alive on surfaces for at least 72 hours. As a result, every item returned or received in the courier from other libraries must be quarantined for three days.
Like community centers, schools and other public places, scientific studies have deemed libraries medium- to high-risk environments for the transmission of coronavirus.
In addition, social distancing guidelines will make it impossible to assist patrons on the public computers or, due to their proximity, for the library to even have every computer available for use.
Due to the difficulty in keeping toys and games in the library’s children areas disinfected, these items will need to be placed in storage.
With schools closed, these areas could experience heavy use and potentially create a high-risk situation for transmission of the virus. The library does not want this high volume of traffic and usage to contribute to spreading the virus.
Staffing
Staffing also presents another issue for the library. Over one-quarter of the library’s staff is either over the age of 60 or have health conditions which could make them vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus.
Due to the inability of these employees to return to work initially due to their physicians’ recommendations, it would be very difficult for the library to operate with its regular hours.
Scenic Regional is in the process of purchasing protective gear and equipment for staff, such as face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.
Library programs and public meetings will be canceled at all branches for at least six weeks after the library reopens — possibly longer.
The library will need to use the meeting room space to quarantine returned items. In addition, the library wants to continue practicing social distancing for a time period after reopening.
All checked out items will not be due until June 15, and library cards will not expire until July 31.