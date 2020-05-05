Franklin County officials are nervously awaiting the monthly sales tax report from the state of Missouri expected next week.
With many Franklin County businesses being closed for the past six weeks, the amount of sales taxes collected is projected to be much lower, which in turn affects the county’s general revenue, roads and bridges, and law enforcement funds.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the loss of sales taxes is expected to have a 20 to 25 percent impact on the county budget.
According to the 2020 county budget, sales taxes are the single largest source of revenue and account for 59 percent of all regular operating revenue. The 2020 budget, estimated at $27.1 million, would be collected in sales taxes in 2020.
One of those sales taxes, Proposition P funds, is used to supplement law enforcement salaries across the county and fund the $30 million construction and renovations of the adult detention center in Union.
Two years ago, it was decided law enforcement agencies would receive their percentage of funds based on the number of commissioned officers in each department regardless of how much sales tax is generated in that community.
“Even if sales taxes decline, the percentages stay the same,” Brinker said. “It will be up to local departments to handle their allotments.”
At the county level Brinker said cost cutting is already in the works.
“The commission has put out memos to all elected officials and department heads,” Brinker said. “What they can do to contribute. We don’t know the exact path yet.”
Taxes
Sales tax reporting from the state of Missouri runs about two months behind.
Thus far in 2020, the county has collected more than $6.6 million in sales taxes with $2.1 million of that directed at Proposition P.
The latest numbers from February show tax collections on par or slightly higher than this time last year.
A majority of county businesses were ordered to close on March 17, but grocery stores and others labeled essential remained open and even experienced panic buying, which may have done something to salvage sales tax numbers.
Proposition P
The half-cent sales tax was approved by county voters in April 2018 and brought in $6,677,896 through the end of last year and was projected to generate $6,775,000 in 2020.
Half of the Prop P taxes funded massive raises, some as high as $8,000 per year and new hiring for some police departments in the county.
Even with yearly consumer fluctuations it is expected to generate about $6 million or more each year, but the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic may leave departments scrambling to fulfill the promises made when the coffers were full.
Overall, there are 233.5 commissioned officers in Franklin County employed by nine law enforcement agencies, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the cities of Berger, Gerald, New Haven, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Union and Washington.
Thus far, $1,101,478 in Prop P funds have been distributed in 2020 with an average monthly income and allotment of $275,369.
In 2019, a total of $3,338,948 was disbursed to law enforcement agencies with an average allotment of $278,248 per month.