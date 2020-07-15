Union officials have been busy monitoring the COVID-19 situation and implementing measures for people visiting city facilities and events.
As of July 14, Union had 36 active coronavirus cases, the most of any Franklin County community. When Franklin County began the reopening process on May 4, Union had only five active cases and 15 total in the previous two-and-a-half months.
“At the current rate, Union might meet or exceed that two-and-a-half month number in one week,” said Russell Rost, Union’s emergency management director, in a July 8 letter to Mayor Rod Tappe and the board of aldermen.
The board of aldermen voted June 1 to reopen park facilities that had been closed, like basketball courts and the splash pad. The Splash-N-Swimplex pool reopened July 1, with attendance limits and no concessions. Union also has played host to two baseball tournaments, each with dozens of teams, with more planned.
The baseball tournaments have featured open concession stands, with sometimes long lines and limited social distancing.
Rost requested that all concession workers, pool workers (other than lifeguards on the stand) and other employees who are unable to social distance, be required to wear face masks when working.
“I also recommend that all future scheduling of activities receive input from the emergency management director during planning,” Rost said.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told The Missourian that his department is following Rost’s recommendations on masks. During Union’s initial baseball tournament in late June, masks were recommended for concession workers. At the July 11-12 tournament, they were required for workers in tight quarters.
Masks also are required for pool workers in the break room and entrance area, Pohlmann said.
Rost retired from his position as city administrator last month, but is continuing in his emergency management role until a replacement is found. He said he plans to update the city’s emergency management plan, which will need to include an infectious disease response plan.
“This will be a new area of concern with lots of complications, but I believe is essential to have a smooth response in the event COVID-19 resurges this fall and winter,” he said.
Rost also is working to build a stockpile of personal protective equipment. At the time he wrote his memo, he was down to 30 N-95 surgical masks but said 300 three-ply masks were expected to be delivered by Tuesday, July 14.
While saying “we all need to be concerned,” Rost stopped short of calling for the city to impose restrictions on private businesses. He said different government orders have caused confusion and are “extremely difficult to enforce.”
“Business owners have access to safety recommendations and should implement them based on their business practices,” he said. “I do recommend that for our events and on our facilities, we need to consider current conditions and predictions in our decision-making process.”
Economic Impact
Meanwhile, several industries are reporting COVID-19-related slowdowns that are starting to impact production, with reports showing orders off between 25 percent and 50 percent, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said in his report.
“We will continue working through the loan forgiveness process with our local banks to ensure companies that participated in the Paycheck Protection Program are able to have their loans forgiven,” he said.
Union reported sales tax revenue increased 15.4 percent in May 2020 over May 2019. In April, Union reported a 2.9 percent increase in sales tax receipts over the same period in 2019; sales tax receipts were up just over 10 percent in March over the previous year.