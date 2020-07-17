As COVID-19 casessurge across the country and in Missouri, national and regional chain stores are taking measures into their own hands to prevent the spread.
Best Buy and Starbucks have mandated that customers wear masks, and Walmart and Sam’s Club announced earlier this week that they also would be requiring all patrons to wear face coverings beginning Monday, July 20.
Other chain stores who operate in the area have followed Walmart’s lead. CVS Pharmacy, Kohl’s and Schnucks will all require customers to wear face masks in their stores starting Monday, July 20. Target will implement the same measure starting Saturday, Aug. 1.
Retailers are not the only places implementing mask mandates. East Central College in Union announced this week that it would extend its masks mandate for persons on campus during the fall semester.
The Washington Public Library also calls for masks be worn inside the building.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when around other people to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases in Franklin County have increased by more than 130 since the beginning of July with a total of 119 active cases active in the county. Since March, Franklin County has had a total 338 cases.