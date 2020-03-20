Local restaurants are making accommodations to serve customers and stay in business, with limitations on how they can serve.
Businesses throughout Franklin County are switching to carryout and offering delivery services, while keeping the health of their customers in mind.
The Franklin County Commission passed a temporary order Tuesday which closed restaurants and bars at the end of the business day Wednesday, except for carryout and delivery, due to COVID-19 .
The change will remain in effect through April 17, at noon.
The Missourian contacted many restaurants to find out how they are changing up their operations. Any business that would like to be included in future stories, email The Missourian at washnews@emissourian.com.
Marquart’s Landing
Marquart’s Landing in Washington plans to remain open, according to General Manager Tonya Webb.
The restaurant will serve customers through carryout and curbside dining.
The hours have changed for the restaurant and are now Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Prior to the restrictions for dining in, Webb told The Missourian the restaurant installed three new hand sanitizing stations and extensive cleaning was being done.
For updates and changes in operation, visit the Landing’s Facebook page at Marquarts Landing.
Hawthorne Inn
The Hawthorne Inn in Labadie will remain open and serve food via carryout and curbside, according to Cathy Hancock, one of the owners.
According to its Facebook page, the restaurant is testing out new hours for the curbside and to-go food which will be re-evaluated Saturday, March 21.
For hours of operation and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at The Hawthorne Inn.
Scudder and Co.
Jerry Scudder, owner of Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main Street in Washington, said he has “worked hard” at making sure his business will be in compliance with the commission order and Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations.
Scudder said he’s offering curbside and carryout services for their customers. The coffee shop also will take payments over the phone.
For customers who do come inside to pick up their carryout, Scudder has the floor marked where patrons should stand to be in compliance with the social distancing requirement of 6 feet.
“My goal has been to give responsible service and keep some normalcy for my customers,” he said.
Other precautions are having all baked goods prepackaged and temporarily not having an open pastry case.
Scudder stated he’s planning on having normal hours for the time being. If hours of operation do need to be adjusted, he will post them on the business’s Facebook page: scudderco.
Miller’s Grill
Miller’s Grill in Washington said it will continue to operate during normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and continue to serve customers.
The restaurant will offers carryout, curbside and delivery service within a four-mile radius of the restaurant for the next month.
In a recent statement, the restaurant reassured customers that the staff is healthy and taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus.
For more information and updates, visit https://www.millers-grill.com/ or its Facebook page millersgrill.
Washington Coffee Shop
The Washington Coffee Shop will remain open, offering curbside service and grab-and-go coffee.
The restaurant will operate during normal business hours for the time being, but that is subject to change.
Owner Dale Schotte said the coffee shop has been very aggressive in its approach to helping prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Prior to the restaurant restrictions, all drinks were being served in disposable cups and common items like stir sticks and silverware had to be requested by patrons.
Schotte expressed his hope that the community will continue to support local businesses despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This pandemic will hit them hard,” he said.
The Washington Coffee Shop will remain active on social media and post updates on changes made. For updates, visit its Facebook page thewashingtoncoffeeshop.
Joe’s Bakery and Delicatessen
Owner Joe Reid of Joe’s Bakery in Downtown Washington plans to remain open for carryout, curbside service and delivery.
“I plan on doing what I can to take care of my customers,” he said. “And I will do everything I need to do.”
Reid said that the hours of operation will remain the same for the time being, but that is subject to change.
Updates on the restaurant will be posted on its Facebook Page, Joe’s Bakery and Delicatessen.
Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ
According to Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ’s owner, Hazel Prophete, the restaurant will remain open for business for carryout.
Prophete also will have curbside service and delivery when staff is available.
Patrons can also order food through third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub.
Prophete will post any changes to the restaurants’s Facebook page HBPBBQ.
Los Cabos
Los Cabos in Washington announced it will still be offering curbside pickup until “everything is back to normal.”
The restaurant’s menu can be found at www.loscabosrestaurant.net.
Pasta House
Pasta House in Union announced that the restaurant will still be open to fill curbside and carryout orders.
The restaurant’s menu can be found at https://www.pastahouse.com/.
Old Dutch Tavern
The Old Dutch Tavern in Downtown Washington recently announced it will be open for take out and curbside service while the new mandates are in place.
The restaurant will offer its regular lunch and dinner menus during normal hours or until sold out. The restaurant will remain closed on Sundays.
For more information, visit its Facebook page Old Dutch Tavern.
Orange Leaf
Orange Leaf is still open for business for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery through GrubHub.
For more informations or updates visit its Facebook page Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt.
Fazolli’s
Fazolli’s will remain open for carryout through its drive-thru, according to a recent Facebook post.
Orders also can be placed on the Fazolli’s app.
For more information or for updates visit its Facebook page at FazolisWashingtonMO.
Benito’s Pizzeria
According to a recent Facebook post, Benito’s Pizzeria in Downtown Washington is still open for business.
The new curbside hours are Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.
For more information or for updates visit, https://benitospizza.com/ or its Facebook page Benitos.
Ernesto’s
Ernesto’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Washington announced on its Facebook page it will remain open for curbside pickup and deliveries.
For more information on menu and updates, visit ernestoswashmo.com and its Facebook page ernestoswashmo.
Main Street Creamery
Main Street Creamery in Downtown Washington will remain open for carryout and curbside service. The business plans to hold normal hours of operation and will post updates on its Facebook page Main Street Creamery.
Imo’s Pizza
Imo’s in Washington is remaining open and will offer curbside pickup, delivery and an option for no contact delivery.
As of now the restaurant will hold normal hours of operation.
For updates on Imo’s or more information call 636-390-4667 or visit imospizza.com
Sugarfire
Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington is open for business and ready to serve its customers via carryout, curbside pickup and delivery.
The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information or for updates visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at Sugarfire WashMO.
Dairy Delight
Dairy Delight in Washington is remaining open for carryout orders. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
For more information visit its Facebook page DairyDelightWashingtonMO or call 636-239-2070.
Front Street Tacos
Front Street Tacos in Washington is open for carryout and delivery. All deliveries must be within a two-mile radius.
The store will be closed on Mondays, open Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For store updates, visit its Facebook page Front Street Tacos.
Cowan’s Restaurant
Cowan’s restaurant in Downtown Washington has temporarily closed its doors.
There is no set date for the restaurant to open. For more information, visit http://cowansrestaurant.com/#home.
The Tilted Skillet
Tom Kent, owner of the Tilted Skillet in Washington, announced the restaurant will temporarily close its doors for the next 30 days.
The decision to not offer carryout or curbside was made because Kent believes “the quality of the food will not be up to par with carryout.”
Kent told The Missourian he hopes the restrictions in place won’t force him to close his doors for good.
“Ninety-nine percent of my business is dine-in,” he said.
Kent explained that he took every precaution while open to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
“We sanitized everything constantly, condiments became all single serving,” he said. “I arranged the dining room so tables were six feet apart.”
Kent expressed that his hope is come April 17 he will be able to reopen and serve his customers.
For updates on the restaurant, visit its Facebook page at tiltedskillet.
Ponderosa
Ponderosa in Washington announced it closed its doors Thursday, March 19.
The statement explained the decision was made to put the health of not only the customers, but also the employees first.
“Ponderosa is proud to say that we have taken every measure up until now to keep our store clean and sanitized above and beyond and will continue with these high standards after we re-open,” the statement explained.
No set date was given to reopen but Ponderosa said it would update its customers on its Facebook page, PonderosaWashingtonMO.