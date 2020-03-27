The COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic has made these times uncertain, but in a world of chaos and every-changing situations, a Washington business is focusing its effort on serving the community.
Rothschild’s Family Restaurant, owned by Julie Rothschild-Witte and her husband Jason, is now a grocery store, along with offering curbside meals to go.
Jason Witte explained after the mandate prohibiting dine-in services, the couple had concerns about what it would mean for their restaurant.
Shortly after announcing the restaurant’s switch to pick-up and curb-side services, and informing staff of the upcoming changes in the restaurant and employment statuses, Witte was surprised at the response from the community.
“Community members reached out to us through Facebook telling us they were praying for us,” he said. “So, when I went home, I thought hard about what I could do for the community and my employees.
“After a lot of thought, I decided to sell grocery items,” he said. “In addition to the items on the menu. As a restaurant owner, I have the ability to order certain items that can be hard to find in the grocery stores.”
The grocery service started Friday, March 20, as a curbside service only. People cannot shop inside the restaurant. Orders must be placed place via phone.
“We have had a lot of seniors in the area take advantage of this, which is great,” Rothschild-Witte said. “It allows them to limit their exposure in public places that they don’t feel comfortable in.”
The Store
Items that can be purchased at the store include sugar, flour, milk, bread, eggs, meat, coffee, facial tissue and toilet paper.
According to Rothschild-Witte, the toilet paper supply is limited and it has been in stock on and off since the restaurant started offering groceries.
Orders should be placed at least one hour in advance. Patrons can pay prior to their pickup time and items are brought out to the cars, according to Rothschild-Witte.
Witte expressed his gratitude for being able to do this during the virus outbreak.
“It has been great being able to not only serve the community this way, but also still be able to keep my full-time staff employed,” she said.
Meals
Patrons are still able to order off of the restaurant’s menu for pickup via curbside, according to Rothschild-Witte.
“We are still serving items off the menu,” she said. “We also have family meal deals and take-and-bake casseroles.”
The family meal deals and casseroles being sold are posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Casserole dishes are limited and orders should be placed in advanced.
The couple stated their focus is more on serving the community rather than just doing business.
“We are so grateful for the community backing we have seen,” Witte said. “It has been unreal how they have gotten behind us during these times.”
For more information and updates on supplies and specials, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at rothschildsonline or call 636-239-7112.