Mercy Hospital Washington has begun offering direct scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at mercy.net/MOVaccine. Those without internet access can make an appointment by calling 833-364-6777.
“With the state moving to open eligibility on April 9 and a steady supply of vaccine coming in, we’re ready for anyone 16 and up to choose their appointment times,” Mercy Clinic Four Rivers President Dr. David Chalk said in a press release Thursday. “If you don’t see the Patient’s First location in Washington, keep checking back. Appointments will be posted according to vaccine availability and are for first doses only. You’ll schedule your second dose during your first appointment.”
The appointments are open to any Missouri resident age 16 and up, although patients under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present.
Locally, vaccine appointments also are available through the Franklin County Health Department and at several pharmacies, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, The Medicine Shoppe, Schroeder Drugs and more. Franklin County residents also are eligible to attend mass vaccination events in neighboring counties by registering with those counties’ health departments online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events.
As of Friday, one in three Missourians have begun their vaccinations, and 22.4 percent are completely vaccinated. In Franklin County, about one in five residents are completely vaccinated, and one in three have begun their vaccinations.
Per state guidelines, the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains paused Friday following reports of six American women developing “rare and severe blood clots” after receiving the shot. The six women were among more than 6.8 million people who have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine nationwide.
Hospitalizations up
The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday that seven county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number reported since March 23.
“We have been blessed with a low volume of COVID patients needing hospitalization here over the past several weeks. We hope we are getting in front of the virus as more and more county residents become vaccinated at our vaccine clinic,” said Eric Eoloff, Mercy Hospital Washington president.
The health department also reported three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 9,344 cases countywide. The 10-day rolling total Friday was 75, and the 14-day new case average was 7.21. There is one active case in a long-term care facility, per the report.