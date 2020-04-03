The Washington Parks and Recreation will be closing the Rennick Riverfront Park to vehicle traffic beginning Friday, April 3.
“The decision to close was due to the increase traffic at the park and people not abiding by social distancing,” Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said.
Barricades will be placed at the entrance of the park so only pedestrian will be able to enter, according to Dunker.
“The goal is that this will decrease the amount of people at the park,” he said.
Dunker added that the parks department is collaborating with the Washington Police Department and Washington’s Emergency Manager Mark Skronia, on the park closure.
“The Washington Police Department will determine how it will enforce the closure of the park to vehicles,” Dunker said.
The parks department is prepared to take further action if needed, Dunker said.
“We are prepared to follow suit at other Washington parks if needed,” Dunker said. “(We) understand this could cause people to congregate in other areas and the department will address those issues accordingly.”
There is a potential for parks to close entirely if people continue to congregate in large numbers at the parks and are noncompliant with social distancing but no official plans have been made at this time, Dunker said.
“Everything the department is doing is to ensure the safety of people,” Dunker said.
There is no set date for when the Riverfront Park will reopen to vehicle traffic and will be determined at a later time.