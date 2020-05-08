An inmate at the Lincoln County Jail with Franklin County ties who has tested positive for COVID-19 won’t be released.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced April 16 an inmate had tested positive for COVID-19. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the inmate is Thomas B. Wilson, 46, Villa Ridge.
Wilson has been in custody at the Lincoln County Jail and is awaiting sentencing for federal assault and racketeering charges that were filed in 2018. The Post-Dispatch reports Wilson pleaded guilty to the charges in March.
After testing positive, Wilson’s lawyer filed a motion to have him released from the facility. A federal prosecutor responded to the motion calling Wilson a flight risk and a danger to the community. A federal judge denied Wilson’s request, according to reports.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wilson has been isolated to a single cell and is being treated by medical professionals.
“The Lincoln County Jail has notified individuals who may have been exposed, including staff, inmates and federal partners,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Those who have had close contact with the inmate will be screened and evaluated. The health department is assisting the jail in identifying additional measures that may be taken to protect the health of the inmate population.”
Original Charge
Wilson and three others were originally charged in November 2018. The other three were Daniel B. Jerome, Wentzville; Thomas Tisher, St. Louis; and Dustin M. Haney, Hermann.
According to a 2018 release from the Eastern District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s Office, the quartet were charged with aggravated assault in aid of racketeering. All four were alleged to be members of a white supremacist gang, the Aryan Circle (AC).
The group was indicted for its alleged roles in a Nov. 9, 2013, aggravated assault in Jefferson County.
“These four defendants are alleged to have brutally assaulted their victim in order to establish or maintain their own status in the Aryan Circle gang,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski in November 2018. “Gangs like the Aryan Circle threaten the safety and security of all Americans, and the Criminal Division will target and aggressively prosecute any individual who commits acts of violence on behalf of a gang.”
According to the indictment, the AC is a race-based, multi-state organization that operates inside and outside of state and federal prisons throughout the United States, and particularly in Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The AC was established in the mid-1980s within the Texas prison system (TDCJ), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The indictment further alleges that the AC enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects and associates through murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery and threats against those who violate the rules or pose a threat to the organization. Members, and often, associates, are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.