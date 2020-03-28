Relay For Life of Franklin County is still scheduled to take place Friday, June 12, according to 2020 Co-Chair Wendy Wildberger.
“No decisions have been made at this time regarding the event itself,” she said. “At this time, this event is still as planned.”
However, the event is subject to change due to the COVID-19 or coronavirus, said Wildberger, and some minor changes are planned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The monthly meetings for March and April have been canceled,” she said. “We plan on having our next meeting in May.”
That meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 18, at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in getting involved in the relay. The Hero for Hope is tentatively scheduled to be formally introduced.
This year’s hero is Tim Buchheit, a teacher at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, who is fighting colon cancer.
The honor is given to a cancer survivor or person who has been an exceptional caretaker for someone who has struggled with cancer.
To date, the organization has 12 teams registered online and has raised $5,417 toward its $100,000 fundraising goal.
Registration for the Relay For Life of Franklin County is open to all.
To register or for more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/franklinmo, the Facebook page at facebook.com/relay.franklinmo or contact Wildberger at 636-239-1000 or Samantha Corson at 314-602-3213.