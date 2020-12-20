To The Editor:
Nursing homes always have had a significant responsibility placed on their shoulders to keep the most vulnerable Americans safe. The staff at New Haven Care Center are rising to the occasion and providing heroic service to our residents.
We closed our doors to the outside world March 16 to protect our residents from COVID-19. I immediately realized what an amazing crew I worked with. As we held meeting after meeting to inform our staff of the always changing new regulations to keep our residents safe, not one person complained.
As we gathered the staff eight weeks ago to deliver the grim news that COVID had hit our building, once again they proved to be compassionate. They offered to work in the COVID wing, stay extra hours — do anything they could to help. Before adjourning, we stood as a team and prayed.
As the days went on and the cases went up, we remained grounded with our residents’ needs always our top priority. It was physically and emotionally hard. Our staff comforted patients who were scared and held the hand of those who were at the end of their life. These are not just residents to us, they are our family.
When the last patient moved to recovery, we embraced each other quietly, thankful the worst was over but heartbroken for the ones who didn’t make it.
Not only have our employees gone above and beyond, but our community has stood by us, providing meals, snacks, candy, encouragement and prayers. We are forever thankful for the continued support.
I am honored to work with these 95 heroes. When you see our building on Highway 100, know that it is filled with love, laughter and fun!
Emily Burkett
Activities director
New Haven Care Center