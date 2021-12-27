Note: Below is outgoing Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hittson's resignation letter from the department, which was provided to The Missourian upon request.
Honorable Commission
County of Franklin
400 East Locust Street
Union, Missouri 63084
Dear Honorable Commission:
Please accept this letter as notification of my resignation from the Franklin County Health Department. My last day of full-time employment will be December 31st, 2021.
As you are aware, the past several years have not only been incredibly demanding, but they have been filled with acts of aggression against all of us in public health. The daily verbal assaults, threats of violence and even death threats directed at the department, my family and at me personally for following orders I was directed follow, are not only unbearable, they are unacceptable. It was my hope and my intent to serve the community as health director until retirement. Resigning was not an easy decision for me, rather it was one I felt I had to make for my own safety and well-being
I have dedicated a great amount of time, energy and passion to public health and to the department over the last fourteen years, I am immensely proud of my team and all that we have accomplished together. We have saved many lives by linking citizens to services, resources, access to transportation and healthcare. We have provided out of our own pockets to those in need. We have built programs and expanded services. We have built relationships with so many wonderful community partners, so that together, we could provide more to the most vulnerable in our community. Serving at the pleasure of the county commission and the citizens of Franklin County has been an absolute honor. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity, the experience, the friendships and the memories.
I am happy to meet with you to discuss the transition of duties to my successor. Given the scope of my position, end of the fiscal year, pending contract requirements and current staffing shortage in our department, I understand that my resignation is going to put a heavy work load on my staff. I am open to working in a temporary position for a few weekends in January to ensure staff are trained to complete end of the year contract billing and take over my duties. I would also like to kindly request to be paid out for all remaining PTO time. I am available to discuss further should you be interested.
Sincerely,
Angie Hitson, BSN, RN