Town & Country-based Rawlings Sporting Goods is temporarily laying off 140 employees at its headquarters. That follows news that it would cut 130 workers at a Washington plant.
It attributed both moves to the “unforeseeable, dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus natural disaster resulting in postponement of baseball-related activities and resulting impact on production.”
The corporate layoffs began Friday, it told the state of Missouri. The workers aren’t unionized.
The company’s headquarters are at 510 Maryville University Drive, Suite 100, in St. Louis.
Seidler Equity Partners, a private equity group based in Marina del Rey, Calif., owns Rawlings. Major League Baseball has a stake in the business, which manufactures baseball and other sports equipment.