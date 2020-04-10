Remote learning will continue, but students will not be back in their classrooms after Gov. Mike Parson Thursday afternoon ordered that all Missouri school buildings remain closed through the end of the school year.
Public school district officials across Franklin County said while they expected the closure might be extended, they were caught off guard by the decision and learned about it along with everyone else.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis also announced Thursday that all of its schools would remain closed as well. (See separate story.)
Now, school officials across the state are scrambling to extend their remote learning plans and make decisions on end-of-year activities, such as proms and graduations.
The governor said that schools should continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars.
The governor’s announcement came as 77 people in the state have died because of the coronavirus as of Thursday. More than 3,500 have tested positive.
“We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order,” Parson said in a Facebook post.
Although all school districts and charter schools had already closed voluntarily, Parson formally ordered schools to shut down on March 21 in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.
Parson had faced criticism for waiting until districts had already ended in-school classes to make his move. At the time, he said such decisions should be left up to local school boards.
Washington
Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said “these are unprecedented times and it is difficult for all of us to wrap our heads around.
“We will work through this together,” she said.
VanLeer said meal services will continue through the grab and go program and the district’s alternative methods of instruction will progress through May 21, the district’s scheduled last day.
“We have a great deal to think through as we close out this school year,” said VanLeer. “My heart goes out to our seniors. They have shown tremendous resilience.”
In a tweet to seniors, VanLeer said school officials are putting together dates to hold prom and a graduation ceremony this summer.
Union
Dr. Steve Weinhold, superintendent of Union R-XI School District, said schools will continue to follow their home-based learning plan through the end of the academic school calendar, which is May 22.
“We will continue to provide weekly updates to keep both students and families informed,” he said. “It is our intent to host a graduation and a prom for the seniors graduating this year, when it is safe. We want them to have those experiences because they are important.”
Weinhold said he understands there is a lot of uncertainty and many unanswered questions right now as a result of the extended closure. He said the district will do its best to keep students, families and staff informed and ensure lines of communication remain open.
“We truly appreciate your patience, cooperation and partnership through this challenging time,” he said. “We will continue to pull together and make it through this even stronger.”
St. Clair
St. Clair R-XIII School District Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said the district office will remain open, and school officials will continue all services that are possible.
Kruse said student meals will continue to be provided and at-home learning opportunities also will continue. The last day of school is May 15.
“We know there are many questions about graduation, grades and the logistics of arranging for students to retrieve their belongings, and to return district books and technology,” he said. “We are working through those issues and will provide more information as soon as possible.”
Kruse said school officials have “special sympathies” for their seniors.
“We know they are looking forward to graduation and all of the celebrations that come with the end of the school year,” he said. “We will do all we can to help celebrate their achievements and make sure they are prepared for the next phase of life.”
Meramec Valley
Learning will continue under the current Meramec Valley School R-III District model through the regularly scheduled school end date of May 20, confirmed Superintendent Dr. John Mulford.
“We will continue to serve meals, free of charge, to all children 18 and younger for the remainder of the school closure,” he said.
Mulford said the district’s goal is to still have a graduation ceremony and prom, as long as it’s allowed.
“The school board members will establish alternative graduation dates at the next board meeting — dates that go through August,” he said. “We’ll share that info with the seniors and their families. As long as our seniors are willing to attend, we’re committed to giving them a ceremony, even if it’s several months down the road.”
Prom also will be rescheduled, he added, as long as students are willing to attend.
“We’ll survey our students over the next couple of weeks to help determine that portion,” he said.
Mulford said the district’s administration team will meet to discuss the many end-of-year functions and to establish protocol for next steps, such as picking up student supplies and turning in books and devices.
“As of now, we’re planning to have summer school, as long as we’re able,” he said. “We won’t likely know for sure if this is a possibility until sometime in May. In the meantime, we’ll proceed as if summer school will go on as scheduled.”
Lonedell
Jenny Ulrich, superintendent of Lonedell School District, said officials are saddened by the circumstances, but respect Parson’s decision.
Ulrich said food service will continue through the end of the academic year, as will delivery of learning and instructional resources.
“I’d also like to reassure families that we will have a plan in place to address any academic gaps that may exist upon entering school next year,” she said. “We will meet our students where they are at and have a plan in place to address their needs, as we always do.”
Ulrich said the district also is committed to finding a date for eighth-grade graduation.
“We know this is a very important milestone and celebration for students and families alike,” she said.
Ulrich also encourages students to continue to work hard on academics, stay positive, stay active, stay connected to friends/family and know the district is here to support them.
“We want our parents and students to know that we are only a phone call or email away if anyone needs support, clarification or assistance of any kind,” she said. “Together we will get to the other side and we will be stronger for it.”
The school closure order won praise from state school groups.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association, for example, called it a “necessary step to protect the health and safety of our students, teachers, staff and communities.”
“Even though traditional classes will not resume this school year, education of our students will continue for the remainder of the year,” Executive Director Melissa Randol said.
Parson said his granddaughter was among those set to graduate from high school.
“For you seniors out there, I understand how disappointing that can be not to have a graduation ceremony,” Parson said. “I know you’ve worked hard for 12 years.”
Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven acknowledged that the decision raises multiple questions, including how districts will handle summer school, graduation ceremonies and the need for internet services in rural areas.
“Please know our department is working quickly to address these and other questions,” Vandeven said.
Missourian reporters Sarah O’Daniel, Kristen Draggotta and Julie Brown Patton all contributed to this story.