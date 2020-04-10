Washington Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer, left, and St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse attended a countywide meeting for school officials Monday, March 16. The meeting was held to discuss plans of action regarding the coronavirus. It was decided that all Franklin County schools will be closed from Wednesday, March 18, to Monday, April 6. This week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced schools would be closed for the remained of the year.