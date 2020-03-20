The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has forced some area food pantries to suspend their services to the community, including St. Peter’s United Church of Christ (UCC) Food Pantry and the Harvest Table.
Karen Dawson with the Harvest Table is asking the public to take responsibility and help stock five “little food pantries” around Washington.
The “little food pantries” are locations in Washington where community members and various organizations donate nonperishable food items and toiletries.
“They are a big box that sits on a pole,” Dawson explained.
The pantries operate like “little free libraries,” minus the books. Anyone in need may stop by the locations and take what is needed, free of charge.
The first little free food pantry was initiated in April of 2017 by the Franklin County Homeless Task Force. There are now five pantries in Washington at the following locations: in the pavilion of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, by the service entrance at the Washington Public Library, by the driveway at the Pregnancy Assistance Center, by the driveway at Peace Lutheran Church and in the Four Rivers Family YMCA parking lot.
Dawson said the Harvest Table and the other local food services are asking the community to help keep these little food pantries stocked, as their facilities are no longer open, nor operating.
“We are hoping people will want to help to put nonperishable food items in and to always keep them stocked,” she said.
In an email to supporters of the Harvest Table, Dawson wrote, “During these very difficult times I think it becomes even more important for us to really be aware of the people in our community who are in need of food. From all the children who are missing their breakfast and lunch at school to all those who may not have enough to eat, I want to help them if possible.”
Dawson stressed only nonperishable food items may be donated to the pantries.
“We are hoping people put (in) things that will keep them nourished,” she said.
Dawson recommends the following items: peanut butter, Spam, canned tuna, canned hearty soups, canned meals such as “SpaghettiOs,” beef jerky, small cereal boxes and granola bars.
Also needed are toiletries, diapers, toilet paper and feminine hygiene products.
In order to keep everyone involved safe and healthy, Dawson recommended those donating and those in need use gloves and smart hygiene when visiting the food pantries. She also recommended donating hand sanitizer to the little food pantries.
According to Dawson, the Harvest Table is working with the other food pantries and services in town to come up with additional solutions to the hunger problem.
“We appreciate everyone’s volunteerism at the Harvest Table for the past nine years,” she said. “And we appreciate everyone’s continued support.”