For most, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial strain and hardship but for entrepreneur Logan Diebal, it has created an opportunity to expand his business ventures.
Diebal, 29, opened his third business in May, Performance Powersports, located at 4450 Highway 47 in Washington, and said it has exceeded revenue expectations since opening.
Performance Powersports is a custom build and maintenance shop for outdoor enthusiasts, specializing in custom ATV, UTV and side-by-side builds, accessories and camping gear.
General Manager Cody Reeves said Performance Powersports services about 15 off-road vehicles a week.
The building Performance Powersports is housed in was previously J&W Cycles. Jim Trenary and his partners, Jack Trenary and Jack Gonzales, purchased J&W in 2015. Now, Jim Trenary Motorsports in Union sells on- and off-road, new and used motorcycles, ATVs, utility vehicles (UTVs), sports scooters and numerous accessories. The store also has a parts and service department, similar to Performance Powersports.
The pandemic has driven up sales in the category, according to Ryan Alban, sales and marketing advisor for Western Power Sports.
“The market is doing extremely well, I would say the market (for the industry) has increased by 40 to 50 percent (since the start of the pandemic),” Alban said.
Alban has been working with Performance Powersports as a dealer, selling aftermarket accessories to the business. With the new business doing aftermarket service, the partnership is a good fit, he said.
While opening a business during a pandemic is not ideal, Diebal said it would not have had a brick-and-mortar location otherwise.
The idea for Performance Powersports presented in December of 2019, when Diebal and Cody Pitre, shop manager, decided to sell parts and offer repairs at motor-sports shows in a travel trailer.
“We purchased the trailer last December and said, ‘Let’s go to all these events,’ and then COVID happened and there were no events,” Diebal said.
He purchased the building in March, but had not intended it to house Performance Powersports, however, three weeks into the pandemic Diebal changed his mind.
Diebal said he took a chance on opening a brick-and-mortar location with Pitre as shop manager because he “believes in investing in people who know more than you.” Pitre was an acquaintance of Diebal’s, who was a professional painter and mechanic on the side.
From March to May, Diebal said the focus was on renovating the building and “putting the pieces together.” He declined to give the amount spent on renovations or the price of the building but said all aspects of Performance Powersports have been self-funded.
Diebal also owns First Choice Facilities, First Choice Snow Management and is a partner with YETI Snow and Ice Management, all of which do outdoor maintenance services.
Diebal started his first business at 19 for residential properties. The business transformed from residential to commercial to the national platform known as First Choice Facilities.