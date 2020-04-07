The city of Union is postponing making any new hires until at least May 1.
The decision, the latest adjustment made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly impacts a couple public works positions, including the department director, City Administrator Russell Rost said.
Rost has been performing the director duties since last month’s resignation of former Public Works Director Kayla Stephens.
The decision also impacts some seasonal workers, but Rost said there might not be a need to hire them if concession stands and the Union Splash-n-Swimplex remain closed.
No Emergency
Declaration Planned
While cities like Washington have made emergency declarations, along with the state of Missouri and Franklin County governments, Rost said there is no need for Union to do so. After discussing the issue with county officials and other city administrators, Rost said Union police officers already can act as deputies, if needed, and that the city has the authority to apply for federal funds because of the pandemic.
“We were already enforcing the county order and the state order, so there was no significant change,” he said.
Union also has the authority to close city parks and buildings. While the city has closed public access to City Hall and certain park amenities like playgrounds and basketball courts, parks remain open overall, so far.
While Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide “stay-at-home” order on Friday, April 3, Rost said that doesn’t have a major impact on what Union already had in place, including keeping only essential businesses open. He said the biggest concern discussed at a recent conference call was how people need to social distance more in businesses like grocery and home improvement stores that remain open.
No Easter Bunny
A “drive-by egg handoff” that had been scheduled for Friday, April 10, has been canceled. The event was already scaled back from its original Breakfast With the Easter Bunny format.
Though it was intended to be limited to families in cars, the Easter egg event still had the potential to draw people together, Rost said.
“Anything that would get a crowd, we’re not going to do,” he said.
Board of Aldermen
The Monday, April 13, Board of Aldermen meeting is still planned, though only one city employee is expected to be at City Hall, Rost said. Everyone else is likely to participate electronically.
A few chairs will be in place for the general public, though no more than 10 people should be in the room to comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Rost said.
Officials should have a better idea how long the restrictions will last within a couple more weeks, Rost said.
“I think that we’re going to get there,” he said.