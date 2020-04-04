Victorian Place of St. Clair, residential care by Americare was informed Friday, April 3, one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19..
The resident who tested positive had been readmitted from the hospital on March 27 and in accordance with facility re-admission guidelines the resident was placed on contact isolation since he/she was admitting from an outside healthcare provider.
As of 5 p.m. Friday the resident was discharged to the hospital and will remain there until no longer positive for the coronavirus.
The facility is following the recommendations and protocols set forth by the CDC and our local and state health departments.
All residents have been placed on in-room quarantine, have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and are now being checked every 4 hours for symptoms.
Any residents or employees who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, are working with their physician to test them for COVID-19.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living said. “We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions. As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility, and cancelled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.”
This is the third COVID-19 case reported in county nursing homes this week.
On Tuesday, Union Care Center confirmed a resident there was positive and Friday morning Grandview Healthcare in Washington confirmed a resident was infecting before announcing the patient had died from complication related to coronavirus.