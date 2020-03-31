The management company for the Union Care Center has confirmed a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test is one of 13 in Franklin County. Randy Bloom, president and chief operating officer for Tutera Senior Living and Health Care, said the person lives at the skilled nursing facility, located at 1080 Marie Lane.
The care center implemented virtually all recommended policies from the Centers for Disease Control before they went into effect, including no visitors and social distancing, Bloom said.
The resident who tested positive regularly receives care and treatment outside of the Union Care Center, Bloom said.
“I think you can surmise this is not something brought into our building by our staff,” he told The Missourian.
The care center has set up an area specifically for residents who have either tested positive or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, though only the one resident is impacted currently, Bloom said. The center also has guidelines for who can be admitted.
Staff are required to respond to a CDC questionnaire and have their body temperature checked each time they enter the building, Bloom said.
“No one is entering our building who doesn’t meet very specific and strict criteria,” he said.
The Union Care Center also released the following statement on the positive diagnosis:
“We want to inform you that we have received confirmation that an individual at Union Care Center has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Resident safety is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Union Care Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. We are not permitting visitors per the direction of the local health department.
“We encourage you to call our community for updates on the status of your loved one.
“We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus. We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or other social media formats.
“We will contact you if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We need your help in battling COVID-19. Please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website (cdc.gov) to learn how you can help prevent the spread in our community.
“We know this is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates as they become available. Please know that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department. We know that you may have questions and we encourage you to contact our community.”