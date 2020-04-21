Over the weekend an impromptu drive-up showing of a movie at Cinema One Plus in Washington was shut down by Washington police for violating the county and state gathering and social distancing restrictions.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county had received complaints about the event, which would have allowed customers to watch a movie from their car, which technically would side step the limited gatherings of 10 or less, but would still violate social distancing guidelines for persons inside the vehicles.
“Our county counselor advised the law is the law whether it’s in cars or not,” Brinker said. “The gathering was not approved nor broken up by the county. It is my understanding the Washington police chief had given them permission, but it was later broken up by the municipal police.”
The movie showing was announced on the cinema’s Facebook page Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.
“Come join us tonight at 8:30 for ‘The Sandlot’! Big thank you to Franklin County for allowing us this opportunity. We’re happy to bring the big screen back. Just please ensure we’re maintaining social distancing for everyone’s safety and enjoy!
“No cost to the community. Donations will be accepted. Please place under your windshield wiper for collection prior to movie.”
In recent weeks the cinema has been selling its movie popcorn curbside.
On Saturday, April 4, the cinema put up the outside screen and invited customers to come and watch a movie as well, but later posted “After many conversations this week with the city and county we have decided to hold off on any showing for the next couple weeks. We did purchase the equipment and hope to do several events in the area over the summer! Thank you for the support and understanding.”
Inquiries to cinema ownership and the Washington police were not answered.
Essential Waivers
Brinker said he has spoken with the Missouri Department of Economic Development (MDED) regarding waivers for certain businesses like Cinema One Plus to hold events like the drive-in movie.
“They tell me they can turn the waiver requests around in about a day,” Brinker said. “ I think it would be a good thing to allow some businesses and even churches to do this.”
According to the MDED website, the department will work to provide responses as quickly as possible.
Businesses that meet any of the following criteria do not need to request a waiver from the state:
• Can continue to operate with 10 or fewer individuals in a single space each at a minimum of 6 feet apart; OR
• Are defined as an essential business according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency; OR
• Are otherwise identified in the Department of Health and Senior Services Stay-at-Home Order.
Businesses should also check local ordinances, which may be more restrictive.
Businesses not meeting these criteria may request a waiver from the state’s social gatherings requirement by providing additional justification explaining why they are essential to public health and safety.
The waiver request can be found at https://ded.mo.gov/essential-business-waiver-requests.