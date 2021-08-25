‘A real sense of hope and optimism’
Franklin County health leaders were elated Monday to hear that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received the final stamp of approval and highest endorsement possible from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“When we received those alerts on our phone, there was just a real sense of hope and optimism about what this will mean for the whole world to emerge from this pandemic,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington. “I think a lot of people throughout the world were waiting on this as the final endorsement of the safety and efficacy of these vaccines.”
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received full approval for people aged 16 and older from the FDA Monday morning, marking a new milestone in the race to end the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 4.4 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a press release. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”
Up until this point, the vaccine had been available through an emergency use authorization, which allowed the vaccine to be released early while the FDA could finish the approval process. The Associated Press reported Monday that more than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered in the U.S. and hundreds of millions more worldwide.
Mohart is optimistic that the FDA’s approval will encourage people who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get the shot.
“There have been many, many people who have voiced to us over the past many months that this is the one thing they were waiting on and that once that happens, they will get the vaccine,” she said. “So I do think that this is a very significant factor for a lot of people in determining their vaccine status.”
Nearly 50 percent of Franklin County residents have at least begun the vaccination process, and 44 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
In the past week, nearly 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Franklin County.
Meanwhile, across the state, 95,371 doses were administered Aug. 15-21, averaging more than 13,000 doses per day. Approximately 44 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and an additional 7 percent of Missourians have begun the process.
Mohart said the news from the FDA only confirmed what she already knew about the vaccine.
“I have always had full faith in this vaccine,” she said. “The FDA is the most rigorous and regimented quality and safety organization in the world. They are extremely rigorous in analyzing the data, and the fact that they allowed these vaccines to be released to the public under emergency use authorization was a huge endorsement.”
Mohart said she’s seen the data herself and can confirm that despite the speed at which the vaccine was released, the safety monitoring done for this vaccine was just as rigorous as for any other vaccine.
“There was no shortcut taken. Nothing was left out,” she said. “They did every single step for this vaccine approval that they do for every other vaccine. It was just given priority review because of the global emergency status, but that doesn’t mean they left anything out. It just means that they put a lot more resources and people on it so that they could get it done in about a six-month time frame versus the nine- or 10-month time frame we typically see.”
And Mohart said Mercy’s staff has seen firsthand how effective the vaccine is.
“No medicine is ever 100 percent, but about 90 to 95 percent of people who are vaccinated with this are not going to be in an intensive care unit or dying from COVID,” she said. “It’s our greatest weapon against this virus.”
Statewide, 47 people have died from COVID-19 in the past seven days, bringing the total number of Missourians who have died from the virus to 10,376 since March 2020. This number does not include deaths still under review by certified medical examiners.
Local pharmacists offering the vaccine reacted to the FDA news, too.
Mark Weidle, pharmacy manager at Schroeder Drugs in Washington, said he hopes the FDA approval increases vaccination rates but doesn’t anticipate any changes in how the vaccines are administered.
Marty Hinterlong, pharmacist and owner of the Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair, said he’s not sure the news will change many people’s minds. “The people that are waiting on the fence are waiting because there’s no long-term data,” he said.
Hinterlong said he thinks many of these people are looking for years’ worth of data, and this FDA approval doesn’t give them that.
Hinterlong said he is confident in the vaccine’s safety because he’s given out so much of the vaccine without any issues.
“I’ve given over 5,000 doses myself with no real issues,” he said. “I’ve got a handful of people with red rashes. I’ve got a handful of people being sick for a couple of days, but the long and short is no one’s ever called me and said, ‘Hey, you killed someone,’ or, ‘Someone died.’ ”
Hinterlong said he makes an effort to keep in direct contact with his clients and is confident he would’ve known if someone had experienced serious side effects.
Schroeder Drugs is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment Tuesdays and Fridays. The Medicine Shoppe is offering walk-in vaccinations Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccines are also available at any Walgreens or Walmart location in the county.