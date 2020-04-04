Local physical therapy facilities are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.
The CDC, and others, have identified physical therapy and health care in general as one of the “essential services” necessary to ensure the broader public health system does not fail.
Axes Physical Therapy, which has two outpatient physical therapy locations in Union and Washington, and Athletico Physical Therapy, with clinics in Sullivan and Washington, have notified patients and referring providers that they continue to operate during the COVID-19 crisis.
Services are being offered in person, via telephone or virtually.
Axes
Axes Physical Therapy is a locally owned and operated physical therapy provider that manages acute and chronic injuries, post-surgical conditions, low back pain and hand injuries.
“We are committed to the health and safety of all our patients,” said Chantell Unnerstall, OTR/L, CHT.
“We are remaining vigilant in our attempts to keep our community safe from the spread of the virus, while still providing essential care,” Unnerstall said. “Pain doesn’t stop, nor does the ability and need to move freely, especially following a surgery where lack of movement can lead to serious complications.”
Axes Physical Therapy encourages all patients and community members to avoid overwhelming the health care system by scheduling a free injury screening for non-emergent injuries and pain.
“We are available to provide counsel, advice and treatment for existing patients in a safe, clean environment in person, over the phone or soon in a virtual environment to keep our emergency rooms and physician offices available for suspected coronavirus illness,” said Mike Faris, PT.
“Oftentimes, we can perform a screening and make recommendations and/or consult with your physician over the phone to outline a plan of care that reduces the load on the health care system. This is especially important now,” Faris said.
Axes Physical Therapy performs daily illness screenings of all patients entering a facility to identify “at risk” patients. All equipment and supplies are cleaned with CDC-approved disinfectants between each patient use.
General guidelines of frequent handwashing and overall clinic cleanliness continue, as always, to be observed. Social distancing guidelines between patients are followed, which takes the cooperation and understanding of everyone. Scheduling is flexible to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed.
“Taking care of your mental and physical health is more important now than ever,” said Unnerstall. “Exercise and activity have been proven over and over to relieve stress and maintain health. This is an unprecedented occurrence that requires our commitment to the health of all. We appreciate your ongoing support for all small businesses in our community, as everyone navigates through this evolving situation.”
Axes offers free injury screenings and easy appointment scheduling through the website www.axespt.com or by calling any convenient clinic.
Athletico
On March 23, Athletico Physical Therapy announced that it has expanded its offerings to include telehealth services for physical and occupational therapy to meet the evolving needs of patients and communities affected by COVID-19.
In addition to continuing to offer in-clinic appointments at all of its locations.
Athletico will allow new and existing patients — who prefer to remain at home for their treatment sessions — the ability to connect with clinicians through a secure live internet video feed, in the comfort of their homes, through smartphones, tablets or home computers.
Continued rehabilitation is critical to ensure that patients do not need physician, hospital, or emergency room services at a time when we are trying to alleviate capacity issues for our health care partners. To ensure the safety of patients and employees, Athletico has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during in-clinic treatment sessions.