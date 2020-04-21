As a vital part of the healthcare system, pharmacies play an important role in providing medicines and critical health services to the public.
Local pharmacies have adjusted their business operations due to the coronavirus pandemic to minimize their risk of exposure while still serving their customers.
The Missourian contacted several pharmacies to find out what precautions they are taking. (See separate story in the St. Clair section).
Schroeder Drugs
Michael Mclntosh, owner of Schroeder Drugs in Washington, said the pharmacy is doing everything possible to keep “its patients and employees safe.”
The lobby to the pharmacy was closed at the start of the pandemic, he said.
“At the beginning, we had encouraged our customers to utilize our delivery service and go through the drive-thru or do curbside,” Mclntosh said. “Then we decided it would be best to close the lobby all together, in mid-March.”
The staff also has been closely monitored and told not to report to work if they are sick or have a fever.
“The staff has been very responsible throughout this pandemic,” Mclntosh said. “Whether they are on a delivery or working at the building, they take all the necessary precautions.”
Everything is being sanitized constantly, he noted, and employees are regularly sanitizing and washing their hands.
Mclntosh added that staff is somewhat staggered with split shifts for day and evening.
Patients also no longer have to sign for their prescriptions. Mclntosh explained that this “eliminates another risk for transmission” for staff and patrons.
With the talk of the country “opening back up” in the coming weeks, Mclntosh says he will wait until he knows it’s safe before opening the lobby again.
“The benefits to opening the lobby do not outweigh the risk,” he said. “We can still serve our patients in a way that is safe, whether that is providing over-the-counter items, prescription medications or vaccines.”
Mclntosh said if someone is in need of a vaccine, that person could be brought into the pharmacy for it.
Patrons continue to have access to having prescriptions filled, as well over-the-counter medicine and even greeting cards.
Schroeder Drugs does have a Facebook page, SchroederDrug, but according to Mclntosh, the best way to stay updated is to call the pharmacy directly at 636-239-4707.
Mercy Pharmacies
Mercy Hospital Washington has two pharmacies ready to serve its patients safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pharmacy located on East Fifth Street in the doctors building has started to push its curbside pickup option for patients, according to pharmacist and manager Tammi Heather.
“We had implemented the curbside service earlier in the year and have grown that due to the pandemic,” Heather said. “There is also an option for people to have their prescriptions mailed to them.”
Curbside pickup is located to the left of the entrance, and is easily dentified with blue signs.
Heather added that the weekday hours of operation have changed for the pharmacy. The pharmacy is now open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another change is that while the facility is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., patients are no longer able to enter the building and can only do curbside.
Patients will still be able to come in to pick up their prescriptions during the week, but will have to be screened before entering the pharmacy.
Heather said that the screening process includes answering a questionnaire, having their temperature taking and sanitizing their hands.
Measures have been taken to ensure the health of everyone, according to Heather. She reported that plexiglass has been set up at the counters and that staff are wearing masks and sanitizing common areas regularly.
The Patients Drive location has taken a similar approach with precautions, according to pharmacist and manager Julie Ballmann.
“Patients who are not comfortable coming in have the option to pick up their prescriptions or for them to be mailed,” she said.
Ballmann explained that those who choose to come into the facility to pick up their prescriptions will be screened with the same process as the East Fifth Street location.
The hours of operation for the Patients Drive Mercy Pharmacy are Mondays through Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patients who use the Patients Drive pharmacy also have the option for curbside service or to have the option to have prescriptions mailed to them.
Both pharmacies are still offering over-the-counter items like Tylenol and thermometers.
For curbside service at the East Fifth Street location call 636-390-7499, and for the Patients Drive location call 636-266-7090.