Pfizer announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11.
The announcement could prove to be a pivotal moment in the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering vaccination numbers nationwide as just 47 percent of all Missourians and 55.4 percent of all Americans are vaccinated against the virus.
Pfizer is expected to request approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children aged 5 to 11 to receive its vaccine. The vaccine is already approved for children 12 and older.
Some local pediatricians and pharmacists say they will be ready to get younger children vaccinated, once the vaccine is approved.
Dr. Douglas Durand, a pediatrician and the pediatric division chair at Mercy Clinic in Washington, said as long as the data shows similar results to the studies done in adults, he anticipates getting his 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter vaccinated and recommending parents get their children vaccinated.
“I’m very excited for the likelihood that we have good data that show that (this vaccine) will be safe and effective for that age group,” he said. “It’s definitely an age group that we want to be able to vaccinate to protect them from COVID-19 but also to limit further spread of COVID-19 not only among the pediatric population, but then back up towards older populations.”
According to state health department data, 34 percent of Missourians between the ages of 12 and 17 are vaccinated against the virus compared to 79.8 percent of Missourians between the ages of 75 and 84 years old.
Durand said his colleagues believe Pfizer’s announcement is promising.
“I think that the overwhelming majority of pediatricians at the individual level and national level are going to be in full support of this as long as the data looks like we think it’s going to look,” he said. “Because we all understand the risk and the danger that’s involved with this disease, and we really believe in vaccines.”
Durand said with the more contagious delta variant being the predominant strain in the U.S., there have been more pediatric infections. “Some of the more recent data suggests that about 30 percent of all COVID infections are now in the pediatric population.”
He also said in this stage of the pandemic, the virus is affecting the unvaccinated at an overwhelmingly higher rate than the vaccinated.
Getting younger children vaccinated could be very good for schools too. Franklin County saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week when the county’s weekly new case count went from 250 to 356, according to the county health department’s weekly updates.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital Washington and spokesperson for the hospital, last week told The Missourian she believed this was likely a result of schools reopening and hundreds of children, many of whom were too young to be vaccinated, congregating in a few buildings around the county.
Durand said getting these kids vaccinated might help remedy that, and he trusts the process. “In my opinion, the FDA is not just going to push something through. They’re not just going to rubber stamp something that doesn’t have good data behind it.”
Durand said parents who might be nervous to get their children vaccinated should talk with their pediatricians or physicians for advice.
“I really would stress to people to trust the advice of their pediatrician over other people, particularly on the internet, but even friends and family who may not know their child’s full health history,” he said. “Many people trust us with lots of decisions about their child’s health and this really shouldn’t be any different in my mind.”
Mark Weidle, pharmacist and manager of Schroeder Drugs in Washington, said he anticipates giving out the vaccine “nearly immediately,” perhaps the day its announced or the day after.
Marty Hinterlong, pharmacist at the Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair, said he still wants to look further into Pfizer’s data before he decides what his plans to vaccinate children are. His current plan is to focus on vaccinating people ages 18 and over and those at higher risk until he finds more information.
According to the state health department, 48.1 percent of Franklin County residents have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 44 percent of the county’s population are vaccinated against the virus after receiving the Pfizer, Moderna or single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Nearly 500 Franklin County residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster since they first became available.