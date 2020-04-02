A parade to show support for Mercy Hospital Washington doctors, nurses and staff is set for Friday, April 3, at 4 p.m.
Participants are to meet at the Dollar General parking lot on Fifth Street. The group will leave and heads east on Fifth Street toward the hospital.
The parade will turn left on Washington Avenue and then left on Third Street. The group plans to show support by flashing car lights and honking horns.
The parade is not a social gathering. Drivers are required to stay inside their vehicles with their windows up.
From there some members of the group will head down Fifth Street and pass Cedarcrest Manor and Grandview Healthcare Center.