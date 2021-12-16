The COVID-19 virus has not only killed more than 796,000 people in the U.S., but its impact on supply chains has resulted in a shortage of headstones.
Monument companies are struggling to meet demand in the wake of delays and shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the supply chain has been impacted by lockdowns, production issues and labor shortages. What used to be a three-month wait for a headstone has turned into six months or a yearlong delay in delivery.
Washington Monument Co. gets about 75 percent of its granite domestically, foreman Mike Vernum said, but some colors of stone have to be mined and shipped from quarries in different areas of the globe, often in East Asia. Getting cargo ships unloaded on the West Coast and product moving in eastbound trucks has proved to be difficult, he said. The delays, which started in the summer of 2020, are slowly decreasing in length, but Vernum doesn’t think they will get back to normal for a few years.
“The supply chain is improving, but we’re still way behind. We’ll usually get a couple of shipments a month and before the pandemic it was almost a load of granite a week,” Vernum said.
Zane Belyea, owner of Jewish Funerals USA and Distinctive Life Cremation and Funeral Services in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said quarries around the country have had a real challenge finding workers to cut stone out of the earth.
Certified memorialist and Washington Monument Owner Roger Aholt said some colors of granite have gone up in price or been delayed more than others, but everything has been affected. Tyler Gaither, director of Russell Colonial Funeral Home and St. Clair Monument and Granite Works, said black granite stones from India and China have taken a year or longer to get in.
“We used to have a three-month turnaround for most of the work that we have. Now we’re anywhere from five months to a year,” Vernum said.
Aholt said in addition to delays, the cost of doing business is increasing. He said granite costs have jumped as well as transportation costs. The farther the granite has to travel, the more expensive it becomes.
“I don’t do the math, but our transportation costs will probably have gone up over 20 percent or more,” Vernum said.
Aholt said the issues have squeezed profit margins at Washington Monument, but declined to give details. Gaither said he has avoided raising prices on his stones, so the bump in prices from wholesalers has resulted in less revenue for St. Clair Monument.
Aholt said customers have been understanding of the problems — they’re similar to those they’ve had to deal with in nearly every American industry.
A problem unique to the monument business is the rubber stencils that workers lay over headstones before sandblasting designs into the granite have become scarce. Vernum said the stencils are one-time-use and the main manufacturer globally, 3M, has stopped production. And while there are a few smaller manufacturers, Aholt said they have been slow to meet demand.
Gaither said St. Clair Monument has about 40 stones ready to be sandblasted when a stencil delivery, which has been backordered, gets in. Vernum said Washington Monument has a few months supply of the stencils, but he said he has friends in the industry who have been laid off because they didn’t have a stockpile.
“We saw the writing on the wall months and months ago,” Vernum said. “So we were ordering double what we normally order so we’re sitting on a pretty good stack of it.”
Belyea said a strategy that families can use to avoid some delays is pre-paying for a monument and deciding on a design ahead of time.
“I think, oftentimes families are grieving and they want to forget about everything after the funeral is over and then they never end up coming back and doing anything until last minute and then they want it tomorrow,” Belyea said.