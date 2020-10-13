A Pacific man was arrested after an alleged domestic assault Sunday, Oct. 4.
Sheriff Steve Pelton of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 2100 block of Gregory Drive in Pacific for a report of a domestic assault in progress.
When deputies arrived, they spoke with two individuals involved in the incident. A 26-year-old female said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. According to Pelton, the woman had visible injuries consistent with what she told deputies.
Deputies were able to obtain evidence that led to the male subject being arrested. He was identified as Aaron G. Avilez, 34, of Pacific.
Avilez was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with domestic assault in the third degree. He is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond at the Franklin County Detention Center.