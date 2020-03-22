By Julie Brown Patton
Pacific News Editor
Residents who live in the Meramec Valley School District boundaries who are at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus can request free shopping and delivery services from Pacific Lions Club members.
Lions member Pam Manuel said those 60 years and older, or those who are at high-risk for the coronavirus, can tap into Lions volunteers for grocery and medicine shopping.
Manuel said Lions members can assist with free setup on computers or smartphones for grocery pickups at Walmart.com, as well as setup for Instacart for Schnucks.
Recipients can shop and pay online, followed by Lions handling pickup and delivery.
“We will shop at B&H Market, Save A Lot, the Agape House Food Pantry, Pacific CVS, Eureka Walgreens, Pacific Medicine Shoppe and both Pacific Dollar Generals,” she said, adding Walmart and Schnucks pickups are for online orders and pickups only.
Manuel added that people living outside of the Meramec Valley School District may still call, and she will attempt to get other Lions in their areas to assist.
All Lions volunteers will wear masks upon delivery, and will follow the recommended handwashing guidelines, she said.
Payment for groceries is worked out upon ordering.
To request these services, text or call 636-675-3186, email Typamed@gmail.com, or send a message via the Lions Facebook page at pacificlions9.
Scholarships
Area high school seniors can leverage extra time on their hands to fill out an application to be considered to receive college scholarships from the Pacific Lions Club.
Applications are due April 1.
Applicants should be students currently eligible for graduation from Pacific High School, Crosspoint Christian School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School or the Home Schooling Association.
The primary residences of applicants are to be in the Meramec Valley School District, and students must have a minimum GPA 2.5.
The application form also solicits details about applicants’ leadership and community service volunteerism.
Applicants must submit a 300- to 400-word essay, as well as two letters of recommendation.
Scholarships will be awarded as $750 for first place; $500 for second place; and $250 for third place.
The application form is available online from the Lions Facebook page at pacificlions9.