CVS Pharmacy at 2120 Osage St. in Pacific is one of 22 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites that opened May 29 across Missouri by CVS Health managers.
The new sites are based on self-swab tests for individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
CVS is establishing 1,000 such test sites across the United States, with a goal to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.
Testing does not take place inside any CVS retail location, according to the company’s announcement.
Qualifying patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule a drive-thru appointment.
Patients are required to stay in their vehicles and should go to the pharmacy’s drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests are sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. Results are available in approximately three days.
Abby Major, a CVS spokesperson, said CVS will accept insurance at the drive-thru test sites.
“Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act approved by Congress, patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs with their insurance. Uninsured patients will be covered under a program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services,” she added.
Larry Merlo, CVS Health president and CEO, said opening access to testing using the company’s drive-thru windows represents an important milestone in the response to this novel coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID-19 testing is critical to Missouri’s full recovery from this crisis. The more testing we do, the more data and knowledge we have on the situation in Missouri, and the better-equipped we are to move forward,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Among other CVS regional locations for this new testing are CVS pharmacies in Ballwin, Kirkwood, O’Fallon, St. Peters, Bridgeton and St. Louis at 7320 Gravois Ave. The other, new Missouri CVS test sites are located on the western side of the state.