Safety is the No. 1 priority at Little Ireland Coffee in Pacific, assured owner Maria Brennan, as she and other local shop owners reopen after the COVID-19 lockdown.
New public gathering procedures can be expected everywhere.
Even Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka will require guest reservations when the theme park reopens, although no date has been announced. The park’s managers will cap attendance to better adhere to physical-social distancing guidelines.
Coffee, Clothes, Care
From May 15 to June 1, Little Ireland Coffee staffers at 125 N. First St., are implementing the following modifications to ensure health precautions are taken: walk-in/takeout service only; adjusted hours; outdoor seating available on the front sidewalk and patio; 6-foot markers on the café’s floors; and hand-sanitizing stations available at all entrances.
“We appreciate support and understanding as we ease back into the ‘new normal,’ ” Brennan stated.
During the pandemic lockdown, the Kaliedo-Gals of Kaleidoscope Consignment at 136 W. St. Louis St. encouraged customers to shop from their sofas and then they delivered purchases for free in the Pacific and Eureka area. The store offers upscale adult clothing, children’s clothing, shoes, furniture, jewelry, home décor, pet items and household products.
Christine Slusser, Kaleidoscope Consignment owner, said they will continue to offer free porch deliveries for those who still don’t want to leave home.
“We’ve hung Plexiglas both in the front at the sales counter and the back where we take in people’s items,” she added. “When someone drops off their bin of consignment for us to sort, we’re asking them to go into the sales area to shop instead of clogging up the back-walkway area, so everyone can social distance. We have also equipped our intake gals with gloves while they sort people’s items.”
Slusser said they taped off the checkout area so people can safely keep physical distances while waiting to be rung out, and opened a second cash register so everyone can move through the store’s processes more quickly.
During the lockdown, gift certificates were offered for Mother’s Day presents at Elite Massage Therapy, 333 Chamber Drive. This massage business reopened May 11 after closing on March 19. The owners forewarned customers to allow more time between appointments for extra sanitation and social distancing.
Team members at G’s Barbershop, 146 W. St. Louis St., reopened May 5. They celebrated the end of a long quarantine by giving away 10 free haircuts from among submissions of who had shared their shaggy heads of hair on the barbershop’s Facebook page. They’ve also been busy sharing customers’ before-and-after haircut pictures online.
Head Hunters Salon at 3889 Highway NN, Suite 109, is open for business in Pacific. Melinda Senter Miller also sells clothes, accessories and fragrances at the salon. She added a new stylist, Jen Matchell, to help catch up long-waiting appointments.
Pacific native Dr. Stephanie Murphy at Healthy Balance Chiropractic and Acupuncture, 220 N. 7th St., in Pacific said the office is open with certain guidelines in place: waiting limited to patients’ vehicles; one patient or family in waiting room or front desk area at a time; patients calling or Facebook messaging upon arrival if there is more than one car outside the office; checking the office’s Facebook schedule and sending a message if desired time is not available; and cleaning between patients.
Still closed due to the pandemic lockdown are businesses such as Vero Fitness, whose owner Nick Jansen opened the fitness facility not that long ago on Jan. 1, 2019, at 522 E. Osage. The facility is located in the portion of Pacific that is within the St. Louis County boundary, rather than Franklin County.
“We are still ‘closed indefinitely,’ unfortunately,” said Jansen, whose business was classified as a nonessential service under executive orders. “We don’t even know what the guidelines are that we have to follow.”
Jansen said he had just signed a lease to expand his gym when the business was ordered to shut down.
Local Eateries
Restaurants that are open for limited dining-in customers, per a Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce survey, are Bigfoot Café inside of B&H Market, Coal Fire Grill & Tap, El Agave, The Hawthorne Inn, Pacific Brew Haus, Pacific Family Restaurant and Trixie’s Bar & Bistro.
Local food providers that are delivering to the Pacific area include D’Angelos Pizzeria, Domino’s Pizza, Guffey’s Pizza, Imo’s Pizza and Pizza Hut.
Those restaurants offering curbside food services are Brown Jerry’s Blues, Brews and BBQ, D’Angelos Pizzeria, Domino’s Pizza, Guffey’s Pizza and The Hawthorne Inn.
Restaurants providing takeout or drive-thru services are Big Foot Café, Coal Fire Grill & Tap, Brown Jerry’s Blues, Brews and BBQ, El Agave, Hardee’s, The Hawthorne Inn, Imo’s Pizza, KFC, McDonald’s, New China, Pacific Brew Haus, Pacific Family Restaurant, Pizza Hut, Subway, Taco Bell, Trixie’s Bar & Bistro, Wayside Route 66, Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks, Wingnut Food Truck and Graze Food Truck.
Seniors’ Merch
In support of graduating Pacific High School seniors, the owners of custom apparel shop Kick Print, 540 E. Osage St., are providing complimentary tailored T-shirts for the 2020 graduates.
Jonathan “JT” and Danielle Tynes said they also created PHS-themed masks. People can contribute financially to the company’s sponsor program to help defray costs for senior items.
The Tynes also quickly pivoted their clothing business to be able to create customized masks, even smaller versions for young children, which include a wire bridge feature to adjust to each child’s nose. They also have extender clips for more customized fits for masks.