A little over 200 people gathered at the intersection of Fifth Street and Route 47 outside Mercy Hospital Washington Thursday to protest the hospital’s decision to require its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Honk for freedom," one man yelled at passing cars.
Another protester, Mark Bell, said he came to the protest to show support against mandated vaccines.
"I’m against all vaccination," he said. "I’m against it because of, basically, what’s in these vaccines and how they produce them."
When asked what it was inside the vaccines that he was against, he said "I don’t want to go into detail."
He said his daughter works as an anesthesiologist at SSM St. Clare Health Center in Fenton, and she might lose her job because she won’t get vaccinated.
Carolyn Kemper also has children who might lose their jobs for the same reason.
"My daughters are losing so much sleep over this," she said. "It’s not right."
She said they're concerned about getting the vaccine because it hasn't been tested enough.
All three of the available COVID-19 vaccines had been tested in millions of people before they were released, and over 346 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. from Dec. 14 through Aug. 2, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as many more worldwide.
Kemper also pointed out that the vaccines are not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccines have been given emergency authorization by the FDA, according to the organization's website, but the full approval process takes years to complete, which health officials worried was too long to wait in the middle of a pandemic.
Kemper said because of this, she doesn't consider it a vaccine.
"Right now, it is not even a vaccine,” she said. "It's a shot."
"Trust God, not Fauci!" said her husband, Larry Kemper, referring to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Eric Smith, who also came out to protest, said he's not against the vaccine; he's just against forcing people to get it.
He is not vaccinated, but he said he's OK with his wife or children getting it if they choose to.
"It's not about the shot; it's about forcing people to do something," Smith said.
He said the freedom to choose is "what makes America America."
Sue Teeter, another protester, called the hospital’s mandate "government overreach."
However, Mercy Hospital Washington is not a government agency.
She also said she believes the vaccine is "an experimental vaccine,” saying she didn't think it was a real vaccine because some who are vaccinated are still becoming infected with the virus.
Pfizer and Moderna, the manufacturers of two of the COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S., only purport that their vaccines are 95 and 94 percent effective, respectively. The third manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, reports its vaccine to be 66 percent effective, meaning those who receive both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are around 95 percent less likely to contract COVID-19, and those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are around 66 percent less likely to experience a so-called “breakthrough case” of the virus. Even with such breakthrough cases, the FDA and CDC have reported that people who do get sick after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are less likely to experience serious symptoms.
None of the people The Missourian spoke with worked for Mercy Hospital Washington.
When asked about the protests, Bethany Pope, Mercy's media relations manager, provided a statement: "While Mercy respects differences of opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine and co-workers' right to assemble and make their voices heard, Mercy’s stance remains unchanged. We will require all co-workers to be vaccinated by Sept. 30 to protect our co-workers, patients and communities."
Officials for the hospital provided a list of reasons for this decision:
- "The COVID-19 Delta variant is 64% more transmissible indoors and 40% more transmissible outdoors than the Alpha variant of COVID-19. The Delta variant now makes up more than 83% of the new infections in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
- "The COVID-19 Delta variant carries twice the risk of hospitalization compared with the Alpha variant."
- "The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be 96% effective in preventing hospitalizations in those who are fully vaccinated, significantly reducing the risk of spread."
"We hope our communities will come together to choose vaccination and end this pandemic," the statement read.