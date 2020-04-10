Half of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County are in some way associated with Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
On Wednesday, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said there are 34 cases with ties to the 102-bed skilled nursing facility.
The first COVID-19 death in Franklin County, reported on April 3, was an 85-year-old male resident of Grandview who had tested positive March 29.
In a written statement to The Missourian, Grandview Healthcare confirmed it has 25 residents who have tested positive.
Grandview has conducted a thorough disease investigation with the Franklin County Health Department and it was determined this individual was not exposed to nor contracted COVID-19 in the facility.
The second death of a Grandview resident, an 89-year-old woman, was reported Monday, April 6. She was confirmed positive for the virus April 5.
The positive cases reported at the facility this week include two 98-year-olds and a 99-year-old female.
Additionally, there are at least two employees who have been infected with the virus.
“In an ongoing effort to aggressively assess the extent of potential resident exposure, Grandview Healthcare chose to pay for all residents to be tested,” the company statement explained. “As a result of the proactive measure, an additional 25 COVID-19 positive results were identified, many of which were asymptomatic.”
Grandview Healthcare added the additional cases are related to the initial resident who was positive and all of the patients were transferred to an isolation unit within the facility and remain under close observation.
“We continue to follow health department and CDC infection control guidance,” the statement said. “We want to take this opportunity to praise the resilience and dedication of our staff as we combat COVID-19. We also want to thank the community for your support for us and all health care personnel in our community.”
Mercy
In a video conference call Tuesday with more than 130 Washington Area Chamber of Commerce members, Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff said the worst case scenario for the hospital system would be a major outbreak in nursing facilities.
“If folks in nursing homes are not being maintained, we are worried about an outbreak in the community,” he said. “If they start coming to us en masse for help, it will eventually put us in a situation where we need more ventilators, or we will ship patients to St. Louis.”
Eoloff added the hospital is bracing for a possible surge in the next two weeks if there is a situation where patients cannot stay in their homes or nursing care facilities.
To prepare for this, Mercy has stopped all elective surgeries, which has resulted in a dramatic drop in patient volume, and some employees are being furloughed as a result to keep a reserve of healthy employees in case there is a surge in incoming patients.
Nursing Homes
Nursing care and assisted living facilities are being hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic since many of their residents are of advanced ages and in many cases suffer from underlying conditions which can be exacerbated by the virus.
On Friday, April 3, Victorian Place of St. Clair was the third such facility to confirm a positive COVID-19 case in just four days.
The resident who tested positive had been readmitted from a hospital on March 27, and in accordance with facility readmission guidelines, the resident was placed on contact isolation since he/she was admitting from an outside health care provider.
On Tuesday, March 31, the first case at a nursing facility in Franklin County was confirmed at Union Care Center.
An administrator for the facility said the resident who tested positive regularly receives care and treatment outside of the Union Care Center and this is not something brought into the building by its staff.