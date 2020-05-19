According to Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, there has been just one new COVID-19 case in the last five days, marking a dramatic drop in the last week.
Deaths related to COVID-19 have held at 15 with May 14 being the last reported. The first virus-related death in Franklin County was reported April 3.
There have been 34 confirmed new cases in the last 28 days, and nine new cases in the last 14 days.
One new case was reported Tuesday, that of a 38-year-old man in Stanton, which is the first case in that town.
Total cases in Franklin County since March 23 stands at 135. Thirty of the cases are active, 19 are residents of skilled care facilities and 11 are at large in the county.
Thirteen of the county’s 15 COVID-19-related deaths have been residents of Grandview Healthcare in Washington. The remaining two were residents in Villa Ridge.
Recoveries
In addition to the new case Tuesday, the county did report three new recoveries Monday morning. They include a 55-year-old woman from Gray Summit, a 44-year-old woman from St. Clair and a 42-year-old woman from Pacific.
The recoveries this week bring the county total to 90, or 67 percent.
All COVID-19 cases in the cities of New Haven, Sullivan, St. Albans, Labadie and Leslie have recovered.
Business
There are roughly 500 establishments in Franklin County that sell and serve food, but it is unknown how many have reopened and to what degree.
As restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are serving more and more customers, the question of safety for employees and customers has arisen.
Brinker said unlike the hepatitis A outbreak last summer, restaurants will not be closed down if an employee tests positive for the virus.
Instead, anyone who was within 6 feet of the person formore than 15 minutes will have to be quarantined.
Because of the 15-minute time frame criteria that has been introduced, the potential quarantines would be most likely that of fellow employees since contact with customers is usually brief.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) shows Franklin County as ninth in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per county.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
- Stanton — one case;
- Washington — 63 cases, 17 active, 13 deaths, 33 recovered;
- St. Clair — 19 cases, seven active, 12 recovered;
- Union — 16 cases, three active, 13 recovered;
- Pacific/Gray Summit — 13 cases, one active, 12 recovered;
- Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
- Sullivan — six cases, all recovered;
- Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
- St. Albans — one case, recovered;
- Labadie — one case, recovered; and
- Leslie — one case, recovered.