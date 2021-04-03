The Franklin County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases Friday, 16 new cases Thursday and 17 new cases Wednesday, bringing the countywide total since the pandemic started one year ago to 9,243 cases. The number of probable cases reported was 2,033.
The 10-day rolling total reported Friday was 96 cases, and the 14-day new case average was 8.36 cases. The report showed three Franklin County residents hospitalized with the virus.
The number of county residents reported to have died from COVID-19-related complications remains at 167 people, with 27 additional people reported as probable COVID-19 deaths.
At the Franklin County commissioners workshop Thursday, the commissioners discussed implementing new software that would make automatic phone calls to the vaccine waiting list, which would more quickly eliminate names of people who have received vaccination appointments elsewhere or are on the list multiple times.
As of Thursday, the county had given more than 1,300 vaccinations at the old Scenic Regional Library in Union in the most recent six-day period, according to Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker. Mercy Hospital Washington and several area pharmacies also are continuing vaccination efforts. Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard, available at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, showed Friday morning that 26,853 Franklin County residents, or 25.8 percent, have received a first dose.
Per the dashboard, portions of the following neighboring counties’ populations have been vaccinated: Gasconade, 28 percent; St. Louis, 25.9 percent; St. Charles, 25.3 percent; Warren, 18 percent; Jefferson, 18 percent.
Statewide, more than 1 million Missourians have completed their vaccinations, and an additional roughly 645,000 people have received their first of two doses.