Local health leaders said they are seeing promising signs that the most recent omicron-driven surge of COVID-19 may be cresting.
“We are actually much better today as far as our capacity than we have been in the last month,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital Washington. “It’s a little too early to say that it’s going to be a sustained trend, but we’re starting to see some hopeful indicators that things are going to improve over the next few weeks.”
Soon after omicron was discovered in the U.S. and then in Franklin County, COVID-19 cases skyrocketed. And with those cases came an influx of hospitalizations — primarily of unvaccinated patients — that pushed hospitals to their limits.
Mohart told The Missourian that the hospital has been at or near 100 percent capacity for over a month. Monday, she said the hospital was at about 80 percent occupancy.
“We’re going to need to have a few more weeks ahead of us to know for sure. But it looks like it is expected to drop fairly rapidly,” she said.
Mohart said the expectation of a rapid drop in cases comes because the omicron variant behaves a little differently than other COVID-19 variants and many more people are vaccinated now than during previous waves.
Amy Wildhaber, director of operations and support services at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, which is part of the BJC HealthCare system, said the hospital is at full capacity, with about 57 percent of inpatients sick with the virus. The hospital is licensed for 35 beds, six of which are in the ICU. However, the BJC system is seeing fewer cases and hospitalizations, according to Wildhaber.
Wildhaber said a big issue during this wave has been difficulty transferring patients in need of specific medical care only found at a larger hospital, although being part of the BJC HealthCare system helped those transitions.
The Hermann Area District Hospital has been experiencing the same problem.
“We’re back into this urgent part of the surge where you can’t transport anybody out,” said Administrator Dan McKinney. “Nobody’s got capacity to take patients.”
Hermann Area District Hospital has 24 beds, but due to pandemic-related staffing issues, McKinney said it’s only been able to operate 14 beds and it does not have an ICU. This means it relies heavily on nearby hospitals when it receives a patient who needs a higher level of care.
Mohart said transferring patients hasn’t been easy for Mercy either.
“Unlike most other emergencies that befall a hospital, a pandemic creates a regional or even national shortage,” Mohart said. “When it is a global issue or a national issue, every single hospital has that shortage. So it becomes very difficult at that point for the health care system to transfer patients and to absorb all of that demand.”
Mohart said during this surge patient transfers have often taken days to accomplish, something that is extremely stressful on the patient and their family.
Mohart, Wildhaber and McKinney said those who are coming to their hospitals for help in managing their COVID-19 symptoms are mostly unvaccinated and if they are vaccinated, they’re mostly older or immunocompromised.
This, Mohart said, is why vaccination is important not only to protect the person getting vaccinated, but also to protect immunocompromised people, who, even with a vaccine, can have serious consequences from COVID-19.
She also said the hospital is seeing more younger patients as the pandemic drags on.
Wildhaber said just over 19 percent of patients at the Sullivan hospital with COVID-19 are in the 20 to 44 age range.