Data from the COVID-19 wastewater monitoring system in Washington looks eerily similar to how it did in August, right before the surge of COVID-19 associated with the rise of the delta variant.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital Washington, called it “a harbinger” of what could come as the omicron variant, a new version of the virus that doctors believe is extremely contagious, begins spreading through Franklin County. The variant has been identified as close as St. Louis County but hasn’t yet been found in Franklin County, although experts, including Mohart, agree it’s likely here but undetected as the data can take time to process and report.
Mohart is particularly concerned that at Mercy Hospital Washington, hospitalizations are increasing and the hospital has been forced to send patients to hospitals in St. Louis and Columbia because they don’t have the ICU beds to accommodate the influx of new patients.
“We’re getting to that point,” she said. “So that does concern me that cases and wastewater numbers are increasing, and we are already very tight on intensive care capacity throughout the entire St. Louis metropolitan region, including Washington.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website shows that on Dec. 12 about 1.4 million viral marker copies of COVID-19 were detected in Washington’s wastewater. That’s the same number reported on Aug. 15. One week later, on Aug. 22, that number jumped to 2.2 million viral marker copies detected, and the next week, Aug. 29, it was at 4 million viral marker copies. In mid-August, the then-newly-discovered delta variant had emerged and was driving a deadly surge in cases. Now, health officials say the omicron variant poses a similar threat.
Mark Skornia, Washington’s emergency management director who is overseeing the wastewater monitoring program here, said that while you can’t directly tie the two together, there is a loose association between the amount of viral material found in the wastewater and the number of COVID-19 cases the county will detect. That held true in August when cases were skyrocketing during an increase in viral marker copies.
The one difference between the data this month and in August is that on Aug. 15, the delta variant had been discovered in Washington’s wastewater already. Omicron has yet to be discovered in Washington’s wastewater. Mohart and other doctors still believe omicron has arrived in the county and is undetected because of the lag in processing and reporting samples.
Mohart said this month’s data appears to mirror the data seen before the delta variant caused a COVID-19 surge in the summer.
Besides showing data similar to that of August, the data from the wastewater plant also shows an increase over the past month. On Nov. 12, there were about 379,000 viral marker copies detected in Washington’s Wastewater. Dec. 12’s 1.4 million viral marker copies represents more than a three-fold increase.
“That’s just consistent with the fact that the virus is still spreading,” Mohart said.
The wastewater monitoring systems in the less-populated cities of Pacific and Union are seeing similar increases. On Nov. 21, there were about 62,000 viral marker copies detected in Pacific’s wastewater. Less than a month later, on Nov. 12, there were about 616,000 viral marker copies detected in the wastewater. Union’s wastewater had 143,000 viral marker copies detected on Nov. 7. On Dec. 5, that number was 399,000. Although, it fell modestly on Dec. 12 to 306,000.