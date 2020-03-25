Officials from Franklin County and Mercy Hospital are asking anyone who may have visited the emergency room at Mercy Hospital, Washington, or the Total Access Urgent Care in Washington on March 20, to self monitor and remain alert for symptoms until at least April 3.
If any symptoms do arise, patients are advised to contact their medical provider or the Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at 877-435-8411. or the Mercy hotline at 314-251-0500.
Although there are only four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, officials are concerned about other positive cases, who may have visited or work in Franklin County and had contact with residents here.
As of Wednesday evening, the county was awaiting test results for 150 people who have been tested.