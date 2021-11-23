President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 19, 2021. More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)