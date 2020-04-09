During this time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak, area nonprofits say they are working hard to ensure residents still have access to resources and supplies they need.
The Missourian reached out to several nonprofit groups to find out how they are operating during this pandemic.
Pregnancy
Assistance Center
Fritzie Alferman, director of Pregnancy Assistance Center in Washington, said her agency is still operating, but has had to make some accommodations.
“The doors to the public have been closed,” Alferman said, “but the center is still able to help those in need.”
All pickups for items are now no contact. Alferman explained that she is having people leave phone messages when they are in need of something and she makes arrangements for them to pick up the items at the center’s car port and in the food box.
Alferman said the center is accepting donations of canned food, diapers, formula and toilet paper.
Both requests for items and donations can be made by calling 636-239-1840 and leaving a message on the answering machine.
For more information, visit the agency’s Facebook page, pregnancyassistancecenter.
Grace’s Place
Crisis Nursery
Grace’s Place in Washington is still working to serve the community, according to Director Amanda Jones.
Jones reported that anyone who has the ability to work from home is doing so.
The facility is limiting care of children to only crisis care and has discontinued respite care for the time being.
“The decision to only do crisis care was a decision made by the state of Missouri,” Jones explained.
The center focuses not only on care for children in a moment of crisis, but also helps connects individuals struggling with essential needs with the resources and referrals they need.
“We have a case manager who can help individuals,” Jones said. “They can call 636-432-1313 any time or day.”
Grace’s Place is accepting monetary donations, as well as food and home items, such as paper towels and laundry detergent.
Jones said the center is focused on supporting the community through this time and supporting other agencies.
“Our center is not large enough to provide community relief, but we are large enough to support agencies who can,” Jones said. “That is what our goal is during this time.”
Donations can be left in a cabinet on the porch of the center. For those wishing to donate monetarily can do so at gracesplacecrisisnursery.com/, or by mailing a check to 302 Lafayette, P.O. Box 83, Washington, MO 63090.
For more information, visit the website or the agency’s Facebook page at GracesPlaceCrisisNursery.
Franklin
County CASA
According to Executive Director Glenda Volmert, CASA is following guidelines “like the rest of the world is.”
CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a nonprofit group that focuses on child advocacy for neglected and abused children or those who are in foster care from birth to 21 years of age who are under court custody.
Volmert explained that its volunteers, known as advocates, meet with the children from anywhere between once a week to once a month in a variety of settings — school, at their home, supervised visits with biological parents, etc.
“The advocates focus on the goals of what the child wants to see happen,” she said. “We are the extra set of eyes and ears for them.”
Due to social distancing, advocates are now communicating with their clients via Zoom and Facetime.
“We are still focused on the child’s safety, well-being and health,” said Volmert, adding that advocates will still be appointed to new cases during the pandemic, but it will look different.
“It will be on a case-by-case basis of how the advocate is introduced to the child,” she said. “We will still only be communicating through Zoom or Facetime.”
For example, it might not work to have a 3-year-old child meet their advocate via Zoom. It might be better to wait until they can meet in person, Volmert explained.
“The advocates will focus on learning about the child on paper first during this time,” she said.
According to Volmert, advocates are focusing on being the light and silver lining for the children this time.
Children currently are unable to have visitation with their parents, which is hard for them, she said, so advocates are trying to help relieve some of that sadness with positivity.
CASA is accepting monetary donations. Donations may be mailed to 301 E. State St., Union, MO 63084 or done on the website.
For more information or to make a donation online, visit https://franklincountyCASA.com/.
ALiVE,
Franklin County
Executive Director for ALiVE, Maggie Menefee, said the nonprofit is still providing services to adults and children impacted by domestic abuse.
“We will still help individuals with intervention, planning and relocation when needed,” she said.
Menefee stated that this is such a frightening time for individuals who are required to stay at home with their abuser.
“Our biggest question is how can those people get help if they are unable to call us because they are unable to get away from their abuser,” she said.
Those in need of services can call 636-583-5700 or 800-941-9144, where someone will be able to answer 24 hours a day. There also is an online chat line at alivestl.org/.
For those who wish to help, ALiVE is accepting donations. Menefee explained that gas cards in $10 increments are a great resource for the individuals escaping their abusers.
“There is no public transportation in Franklin County, so gas cards are helpful to give individuals who have a car, but are unable to pay for gas,” Menefee said.
Another way people can help is by donating nonperishable foods that can be cooked in a microwave.
ALiVE does have a wish list on its website on what items are needed.
Those who wish to donate should email alivefc@alivestl.org to make arrangements to drop off donations.
For more information on ALiVE, visit its website https://alivestl.org/.