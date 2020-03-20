Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says health officials are monitoring many suspicious cases, but thus far no one in the county has tested positive for the virus as of Friday afternoon.
“We are trying to keep it at that number,” Brinker said. “The evidence is clear we are nowhere near the center of this.”
Brinker added county and regional officials are holding daily meetings on the virus and more restrictions may be needed to prevent the spread.
A major concern discussed during calls with St. Louis County is the number of people experiencing respiratory failure.
“There are many things we just don’t know yet,” Brinker said. “Almost half of the people being admitted to ICU are under age 55.”
As of now, many public places and businesses are taking independent action with their employees and Brinker said no decision has been made on restricting work populations.
“We are considering other measures, and nothing will be off the table,” Brinker said. “The sooner we take this seriously and get through it, the sooner we can get back to enjoying all of the services we are used to. As uncomfortable as these restrictions are, things could get more uncomfortable later.”
On Tuesday, the county restricted gatherings to 10 people or less and about 350 bars and restaurants in Franklin County are now limited to carryout and delivery services only.
Despite the social distancing mandate, Brinker says the county has no intention of aggressively enforcing it, but feels the businesses will cooperate or at worst self-police.
At a joint press conference Thursday afternoon with St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties, Brinker again stressed the need to stay ahead of this crisis and defended the aggressive measures already taken.
“We want to give 100 percent credit to our residents,” Brinker said. “Unfortunately, until the number of cases rises, or the number of deaths rises, this won’t be taken seriously.”
Praise for Grocers
Brinker did want to pass along his gratitude to all of the grocery store and market employees for their hard work in keeping shelves stocked as more and more residents begin panic buying supplies.
In calls with grocers throughout Franklin County, Brinker was informed people are buying nearly three times the amount of groceries they would on a normal weekly basis.
“There is no shortage of food,” Brinker said. “We have been assured supplies and products are of adequate levels. We are relying on these businesses.”
In addition to partnering with grocery stores, Brinker announced the county has entered into contracts with hotels in the county to be used by first responders who may be exposed to the coronavirus.
The hotel rooms will allow emergency workers a place to go instead of bringing the virus home to their families, causing further spread and infection.