It’s still too early to make a decision on whether to cancel the Washington Town & Country Fair due to the coronavirus, according to Jennifer Giesike, Fair manager and president/CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Giesike said she will know more in early June. The Fair is a division of the Chamber.
This year’s Fair is scheduled to run Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at the city fairgrounds.
“Unfortunately, fairs across the world are all in the same position,” Giesike told The Missourian. “I have been on many calls with other fairs and everyone is working with the unknown, which is extremely hard.”
Giesike said she talks almost weekly with Mark Wolfe, the Missouri State Fair director, to discuss the ever-changing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Both of us are still in the process of planning our fairs, hoping they will be able to take place,” she said. “We do not have a drop dead date to cancel at this time.”
Gov. Mike Parson said this week he’s waiting until June 1 to make a decision on the State Fair, while other states have already canceled their events.
On Thursday, members of the Missouri State Fair board of directors met to discuss plans for the Aug. 13-23 festival. Parson, who appoints those members, said he has been talking with fair leaders to map out a plan.
“Right now, we will have a Plan A and a Plan B, to have a fair or maybe a shortened version of it,” Parson said Wednesday. “We’re really going to evaluate that on the first of June. We’re going to see what happens in May.”
On Monday, Parson lifted some restrictions he had imposed on Missouri residents in an attempt to jump start the economy. The changes allowed many businesses to reopen if social distancing practices could be observed.
The state fairgrounds in Sedalia is operating under heavy restrictions. Beginning March 17, all events were canceled to protect the health of visitors. The closure ends May 10.
It is unclear how the State Fair, or any other fair in Missouri, would operate if social distancing is still the rule in August.
Members of the Steve Miller Band are not waiting for Parson and the state fair board to render a decision. In a statement issued last month, the band said it was canceling all of its summer tour because of the pandemic.
The State Fair typically averages about 350,000 total visitors over its 11-day run, depending on weather.
The Washington Fair can attract 15,000-plus guests for its Main Stage shows and motorsports events on a single day.
State fairs have already been canceled in California, Washington state, Kentucky and Alaska. Illinois and New York have said their state fairs are in limbo.