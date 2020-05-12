Memorial Day weekend traditionally mean the opening of the Pacific city pool. This season, that timeframe looks less likely, given current health concerns as public services are just reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
While the decision to open Pacific’s city pool is officially postponed, in the meantime, aldermen approved spending $7,000 for scheduled pool repairs needed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The pool was a central discussion point during the park board’s virtual meeting Monday, May 4, and then again during the city’s virtual board meeting Tuesday, May 5.
Park Board members recommended to aldermen to wait to decide about the pool until park representatives could hold a special meeting Monday, May 18, to reconsider new data and numerous factors.
Even before public health risks were looming, whether to open Pacific’s 40-year-old, leaking pool has been the $60,000-plus question for several months.
Then the novel coronavirus hit, and how to maintain proper physical distances, new levels of supervision and cleanliness at the pool became an additional concern for decision makers.
How to limit capacity also presents new dilemmas.
Several Franklin County cities and other regional municipalities are not opening their pools for various reasons. Washington is building a new pool. Union, Ellisville and Chesterfield will not open. Like Pacific, Eureka and Sullivan officials had not made a decision about their city pools at press time.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials stated there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools, hot tubs, spas or water playgrounds. They also noted that proper disinfection and maintenance, such as with chlorine or bromine, should inactivate this coronavirus.
However, the virus can live on surfaces, such as pool rails, changing areas, decks and chairs.