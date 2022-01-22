No changes are coming to East Central College’s COVID-19 policy after the institution’s pandemic task force met last week.
Masks will continue to be required indoors while on campus in Union and in Rolla, as they have been since reopening for the fall semester in 2020, according to Gregg Jones, communications director for ECC. The rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and gaiters and face shields are not permitted in lieu of a mask.
Jones added that, though they aren’t required, vaccinations and boosters are “strongly” recommended by the college. He said the task force did not discuss requiring vaccination for staff or students.
Though ECC’s guidelines didn’t change, the required quarantine length has decreased from 10 days to five, in accordance with the change made in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.
As has been the case, in the event of an exposure to COVID-19, the college requires unvaccinated students and staff to quarantine for at least five days and test negative before returning to campus. Those vaccinated will not be excluded unless they develop symptoms.
East Central’s requirements are similar to those held by both St. Charles and St. Louis community colleges. The University of Missouri-St. Louis is also requiring masks in the spring semester. Webster University is taking it one step further, requiring students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Some colleges, like Harris-Stowe University and Washington University in St. Louis are starting the first two weeks online in hopes that the spike in cases caused by the omicron variant will go down before classes resume in person Jan 31.
In addition, Washington University is requiring students to test negative before returning to campus. St. Louis University is requiring students and staff to wear masks and receive a vaccine booster. Others, like Missouri University of Science & Technology and the University of Missouri-Columbia do not have any mask or vaccine requirements.
According to its online COVID-19 data tracker, during the 2021 fall semester, ECC did not report more than eight students and teachers as testing positive for COVID-19 in any of its weekly totals for students and employees. That high occurred the week after Labor Day, Sept. 5-11. The total of positive cases in the 2022 fall semester was 68, and since, eight more staff and students have reported contracting the virus. During the spring 2021 semester, 47 total students or employees tested positive.