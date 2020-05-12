On Monday, after one full week of businesses being allowed to reopen, the state of Missouri posted 74 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of single-day new cases since March 29.
In Franklin County, after the first full week of reopening, six new COVID-19 cases were reported.
One new COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday, that of an 89-year-old woman, who was a resident of Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
This brings the county COVID-19 death total to 14.
Two new cases also were reported Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 131 with 36 active cases and 81 recoveries.
The new cases Tuesday included a 28-year-old woman in Washington and a 53-year-old woman in Union.
Overall recoveries jumped by a huge margin Tuesday with 15 new recoveries ranging in ages from 47 to 97.
The county has 131 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to date and has averaged 2.5 cases daily since the first case was diagnosed 51 days ago on March 23.
Franklin County had two new positive cases confirmed over the weekend in St. Clair, a 47-year-old man Saturday and 57-year-old man Sunday.
Recoveries from COVID-19 total 81 with the most recent being a 90-year-old man from Sullivan, and a 59-year-old woman from Washington.
Before Tuesday, the last COVID-19 death was reported April 28.
Time Line
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
The first COVID-19 case at a skilled nursing facility, was reported at Victorian Place of St. Clair on or about March 27.
The next case at a skilled nursing facility, a 62-year-old man, was reported at Union Care Center March 28.
Grandview Healthcare in Washington reported its first COVID-19 case, an 85-year-old man, March 29.
On Friday, April 3, that resident died from COVID-19-related issues and was the first virus-related death in Franklin County.
Ten of the COVID-19-related deaths in the county have been Grandview Healthcare residents. The two others were Villa Ridge residents.
Since the first case was reported March 23, new cases have been added each day until last week when no new cases were reported either Wednesday or Thursday.
The largest single day of new cases came Tuesday, April 7, when 20 new cases were reported in Franklin County, 19 at Grandview Healthcare and one in Union.
Genders
Of the total cases, 80 have been females, including nine deaths, 40 recoveries, and 31 still active cases.
There have been 46 males leading to four deaths, 26 recoveries and 19 still active cases.
Case Count
As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows Franklin County as ninth in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per county.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Franklin County March 23:
- Washington — 61 cases, 20 active, 12 deaths, 29 recovered;
- St. Clair — 18 cases, seven active, 11 recovered;
- Union — 16 cases, five active, 11 recovered;
- Pacific/Gray Summit — 13 cases, three active, 10 recovered;
- Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
- Sullivan — six cases, six recovered;
- Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- New Haven — four cases, four recovered;
- St. Albans — one case, recovered;
- Labadie — one case, recovered; and
- Leslie — one case, recovered.