Mercy Hospital Washington is in the process of opening a special triage space near the main ER entrance to immediately provide help and masks for those who think they may have COVID-19.
On Thursday, the hospital started the process of enclosing its drive lane reserved for ambulances coming to the hospital’s emergency department. Construction is expected to be completed by Wednesday or Thursday.
“This will create a makeshift interior space adjacent to the emergency department that will allow for expanded treatment space,” said Eric Eoloff, Mercy Hospital Washington president.
“The hospital has developed and is implementing protocols to separate emergency patients with known COVID-19 symptoms from all other emergency patients to mitigate potential spread of the virus,” Eoloff told The Missourian.
Eoloff said he hopes this additional emergency room space is not needed, but that the hospital must be prepared for an expected surge of patients predicted for the greater St. Louis area in the days and weeks ahead.
Until the hospital resumes normal operations, Eoloff said ambulances will access the hospital campus from the East drive lane.
In a statement on its website, Mercy said adding this extra level of triage also protects patients who are visiting the ER for unrelated issues.
An initial triage nurse will quickly assess the reason for a patient’s visit and if COVID-19 is suspected, the patient will be isolated from the rest of the patients and treated in that space.
If the potential COVID-19 patients are more ill, they will be routed through a separate entrance to minimize exposure to the waiting room and other patients.
In addition to Washington, Mercy said its hospitals in Springfield, St. Louis, South (St. Louis), Oklahoma City, Fort Smith, Ardmore, Joplin, Rogers, Jefferson, Lebanon and Ada will all be opening a special triage space near the main ER entrances.
Dedicated
Care Areas
Mercy also is setting up dedicated care areas in some clinic and hospital locations to keep those with suspected respiratory illnesses needing care separate from other patients.
Mercy Hospital Washington does have a dedicated care area for the communities served in the Four Rivers region area.
Mercy said given the unprecedented challenge that it’s facing, these areas have been designed to better repurpose its doctors, nurses and other co-workers with the goal of protecting the health of all of the communities served and be able to continue care for all patients seeking health care.
Given the specialized nature of these locations, walk-ins will not be accepted and patients will need a provider referral to be cared for in these areas.
Virtual Visits
Mercy also has taken steps for patients to visit their providers in a secure method via virtual visits.
Virtual care is used to reduce exposure risk for patients and possible transmission for the healthy and ill alike.
For outpatient visits, more details will be coming on how patients can connect via their MyMercy accounts.
Online Risk
Assessment
Additionally, Mercy has created an online risk assessment to help patients understand if they need to be tested for COVID-19 based on their current symptoms and risk factors.
Following the assessment, the patient will be provided with instruction on next best steps based on the answers within the assessment and guided through the process, including possible testing, triage, monitoring and in-home care if necessary.
Restricted Visitors
To protect patients, co-workers and the community, Mercy has implemented restrictions on visitors at its hospitals.
Currently, no visitors are allowed in the hospital with limited exceptions.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and hope everyone understands the need for these restrictions to protect our patients and caregivers,” Mercy said in its statement.
As the world continues to make unprecedented decisions related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness, Mercy said it’s moving quickly to make changes as well.